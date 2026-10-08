CEC Protest LIVE: CJP, Dhruv Rathee's 'Chappal Protest' Today; Rahul Gandhi Says, 'Won't Stop Until Gyanesh Resigns'

Bengaluru Protest Today LIVE: Dhruv Rathee has arrived in Bengaluru to join the Cockroach Janta Party’s People’s Tribunal and protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls at Freedom Park. Actor Prakash Raj, Aishe Ghosh, Neha Bora and other activists are also expected to participate in the mobilisation

CEC Protest LIVE: Dhruv Rathee has arrived in Bengaluru to join the Cockroach Janta Party’s People’s Tribunal and protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls at Freedom Park. Actor Prakash Raj, Aishe Ghosh, Neha Bora and other activists are also expected to participate in the mobilisation In Delhi, a more coordinated protest will likely be held today with the decision taken at the luncheon hosted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge yesterday which was attended by a large number of opposition MPs. Meanwhile more FIR's have been registered against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, this time for allegedly assaulting police officers. On the other hand, the ruling BJP has been saying that the Congress is trying to create anarchy for media attention.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Oct 2026, 01:40:38 pm IST CEC Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Has Requested A Meeting With The President "Yes, we have already requested the President of India for a meeting with her with the INDIA alliance leaders. The first request letter was sent on 2nd October. Then Rashtrapati Bhavan office intimated us to give us names. After that, on 5th we have given a request again with the names also, with all INDIA alliance leaders. Basically we asked for an appointment for 7th, 8th, 9th. Today is 8th. We will wait for tomorrow also... So far there is no response," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said. VIDEO | When asked about INDIA bloc requesting for a meeting with the President of India, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) says, "Yes, we have already requested the President of India for a meeting with her with the INDIA alliance leaders.… pic.twitter.com/BHnhd2wY7o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

8 Oct 2026, 01:24:47 pm IST CEC Protest LIVE: CJP leaders, Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj Arrive At Freedom Park As Protest Begins CJP leaders, Dhruv Rathee and Prakash Raj have arrived at the Freedom Park protest site to begin their scheduled demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

8 Oct 2026, 01:16:15 pm IST CEC Protest LIVE: Delhi HC Agress To Hear Indian Youth Congress For Permission To Protest At Jantar Mantar Delhi HC agrees to hear on Friday plea by Indian Youth Congress seeking permission to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar. News Alert ! Delhi HC agrees to hear on Friday plea by Indian Youth Congress seeking permission to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

8 Oct 2026, 01:02:09 pm IST CEC Protest LIVE: Congress, NCP And Left Parties Hold Massive Protest In Nagpur The Congress, NCP and Left Parties hold a massive protest in Maharashtra's Nagpur against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. #WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Leaders and workers from the Congress, NCP, and Left parties stage a massive joint protest demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. pic.twitter.com/6CMbh7zl2B — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

8 Oct 2026, 12:44:31 pm IST CEC Protest LIVE: Congress And Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Protest In Delhi Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Jammu protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. #WATCH | Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) protest against the Chief Election Commissioner and BJP in Jammu pic.twitter.com/S3Pfdap0e5 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

8 Oct 2026, 12:30:18 pm IST CEC Protest LIVE: Police Security Beefed Before Planned Protest At Bengaluru's Freedom Park Police have raised security in the area ahead of a planned protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park by the Cockroach Janta Party.

8 Oct 2026, 12:12:50 pm IST CEC Protest LIVE: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Rajghat–Kishan Ghat Road In view of a proposed dharna at Kishan Ghat Road, traffic congestion is likely on Rajghat–Kishan Ghat Road and adjoining stretches, the DTP said in a X post. 🚨 TRAFFIC ADVISORY | 08.10.2026

📍 Rajghat–Kishan Ghat Road

⏰ 01:00 PM–04:00 PM

In view of a proposed dharna at Kishan Ghat Road, traffic congestion is likely on Rajghat–Kishan Ghat Road and adjoining stretches.

⚠️ Commuters are advised to: • Avoid the affected stretch and… pic.twitter.com/tnmTbEkEHT — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 8, 2026

8 Oct 2026, 11:56:44 am IST CEC Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Protest Continues In Patna The INDIA Bloc protest in Patna led by state LoP Tejashwi rages on. The opposition is protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar as well as the alleged regularities in the SIR process. #WATCH | Patna, Bihar: The INDIA bloc, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, holds a massive protest march in Patna, heading toward the Raj Bhavan.



The demonstration is part of a statewide agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over… pic.twitter.com/Ei0szgqIXl — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

8 Oct 2026, 11:39:51 am IST CEC Protest LIVE: Another Lunch Meeting To Be Hosted By Mallikarjun Kharge Today Continuing on from the lunch meeting organised yesterday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for another similar meeting today, this time in Delhi's Connaught Place.

8 Oct 2026, 11:26:21 am IST CEC Protest LIVE: Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav Jumps Over Barrier While Leading Protest March Bihar Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav climbs over the barricade as he leads the INDIA bloc's march to Lok Bhavan. VIDEO | Patna: Bihar Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) climbs over the barricade as he leads the INDIA bloc's march to Lok Bhavan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p)#Bihar #Patna pic.twitter.com/tgu9whDlKm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

8 Oct 2026, 11:14:20 am IST CEC Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Holding 'Aakrosh March' In Patna State Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav led the opposition INDIA bloc in a massive 'Aakrosh March' and demonstration to the Lok Bhavan in Patna. The protest movement targets the Election Commission of India (ECI), specifically demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, PTI reported.



8 Oct 2026, 11:12:12 am IST CEC Protest LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav To March Towards Patna's Raj Bhavan Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has said that today they will march towards the Raj Bhavan in Patna to protest against the actions of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. "Today we have a march to Raj Bhavan. In the way that Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji have worked to get the votes stolen, they have worked to destroy the country's democracy. By conducting a fraudulent election, Gyanesh Kumar has made it possible for the BJP to come to power. When the truth came out, we all wanted to unite to save democracy, so that henceforth there can be fair elections, and the level playing field remains equal for all political parties," he told reporters. VIDEO | Patna: Bihar Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "Today we have a march to Raj Bhavan. In the way that Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji have worked to get the votes stolen, they have worked to destroy the country's democracy. By… pic.twitter.com/NWnvtyy7Rv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

8 Oct 2026, 11:08:23 am IST CEC Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Protesters Reach Saptamurti Bhavan In Patna INDIA bloc protesters reach Saptamurti near Bihar Vidhan Sabha for a march to Raj Bhavan. VIDEO | Patna: INDIA bloc protesters reach Saptamurti near Bihar Vidhan Sabha for a march to Raj Bhavan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/At2nXje5Ur — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

8 Oct 2026, 11:07:04 am IST CEC Protest LIVE: Shivakumar Praises Rahul Gandhi, Says He Is 'Doing A Great Job' DK Shivakumar praised Rahul Gandhi for his efforts in the protest against the CEC in Delhi. he also expressed gratitude towards the court for their directions to the election commission. "Rahul Gandhi is doing a great job... What has happened in the entire country has already been exposed by the members of the Election Commission. Even the courts have agreed. I am very thankful to the courts. Justice has been done, and the proper directions have been given," the Karnataka CM told reporters.

8 Oct 2026, 11:02:36 am IST CEC Protest LIVE: Dipke Alleges Mass Detentions Before October 10 Protest CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that the governnment is carrying out mass detentions before the October 10 protest in Delhi. "Mass detentions being done before the October 10 protest. Modi thinks he can silence dissent by putting people behind bars. The more people you detain, the more people will show up!" he wrote in a post on X.