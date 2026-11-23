"The government itself is having Chinar trees cut down. At the university, they are cutting down our old walnut trees. They just watch as spectators and don't say a word. Our Kashmir will become another Uttarakhand. What can we say? When they built roads and expressways for the Char Dham Yatra, look at how many storms and calamities strike there today. It is very bad," she said. "The issue is very painful."