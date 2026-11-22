Following recent hailstorms across parts of West Bengal, the Chief Minister's Office under CM Suvendu Adhikari directed district agriculture officials to fast-track PMFBY crop insurance claims.
Affected insured farmers have been urged to report crop losses within the mandatory 72-hour window to avoid verification and disbursement delays.
Farmers can register damage digitally via the Crop Insurance mobile app or by calling the Krishi Rakshak Portal helpline at 14447.
The West Bengal government asked district agriculture officers to ensure that farmers whose crops were damaged in recent hailstorms receive their insurance benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), an official statement said.
The CMO statement on Saturday said the government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was standing by farmers affected by the hailstorms and had instructed district officials to ensure that all eligible insurance claims were properly settled.
"District agriculture officers have been directed to ensure the proper settlement of every eligible claim under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to support farmers in areas affected by the recent hailstorms," the statement said.
The CMO also urged insured farmers to report the crop losses within the stipulated 72-hour period through the Crop Insurance App or the Krishi Rakshak Portal helpline (14447).
Farmers have been asked to report the losses within the stipulated time to ensure that their claims can be processed.