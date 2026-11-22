Bengal Govt Asks Officials To Expedite Crop Insurance Claims In Hailstorm-Hit Areas

P PTI Published at: 22 November 2026 9:25 pm

The West Bengal government has directed district agriculture officials to fast-track the settlement of crop insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for farmers affected by recent hailstorms, while urging insured cultivators to report crop damage within the mandatory 72-hour window

P PTI Published at: 22 November 2026 9:25 pm

A worker gathers damaged wheat crop following rain and hailstorm that hit several villages, | Photo: PTI