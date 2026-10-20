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Low Pressure Area Likely Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rains Forecast In Several TN Districts

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PTI
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The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall across Chennai and several Tamil Nadu districts as a low-pressure system forms over the Bay of Bengal

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The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall across Chennai and several Tamil Nadu
The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall across Chennai and several Tamil Nadu Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several Tamil Nadu districts.

  • The Met Department has issued an orange alert for coastal areas including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.

  • Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds are predicted to accompany the widespread downpours across the region.

With a low pressure area likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, the IMD has forecast heavy rains in several districts including the state capital during the next 24 hours.

According to a latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday at 1.40 pm, an upper air cyclonic circulation that lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast on Monday is likely to intensify into a low pressure area over the same region during next 24 hours.

The weather department further said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram districts and Puducherry and Karaikal area during the same period.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, a forecast of very heavy rainfall above 11 cm, in these districts.

Heavy rain is also likely in Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

Official sources said Chennai, which was battered by heavy downpour on Saturday night with some areas like Parrys recording more than 30 cm rainfall, witnessed only very moderate rains from Sunday.

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However, rainfall occurred at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area during the last 24 hours starting from Monday.

Amaravathi Pudur in Sivagangai district received the highest rainfall of 9.2 cm during the same period followed by Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram, which saw 8 cm rain.

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