Chennai bound indigo flight from delhi diverted to hyderabad following smoke onboard lands safely

Chennai-bound IndiGo Flight From Delhi Diverted To Hyderabad Following 'Smoke' Onboard, Lands Safely

P PTI Published at: 11 October 2026 7:14 pm

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a passenger’s personal electronic device in the overhead bin, the aircraft landed safely, and an alternative plane was arranged

P PTI Published at: 11 October 2026 7:14 pm

Chennai-bound Indigo Flight From Delhi Diverted To Hyderabad Following 'Smoke' Onboard, Lands Safely File Photo

Summary of this article IndiGo flight 6E 6115 was diverted to Hyderabad on October 11 after smoke was detected from a passenger’s electronic device in the overhead bin. The cabin crew responded promptly, and the situation was brought under control.

The aircraft landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. IndiGo arranged an alternative aircraft to take passengers to Chennai. A Chennai-bound Indigo flight from Delhi was diverted here on Sunday after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device kept in the overhead bin and the plane landed safely, the carrier said. "IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control," Indigo said in a statement. "In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad," it added. An alternative aircraft was arranged for the passengers to continue the journey to Chennai, it added.