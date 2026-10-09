Hyderabad Police Commissioner calls out Jr NTR's fans

Sajjanar reshared a now-deleted post claiming that an arrest had been made in connection with the objectionably morphed,Chuttamalle song video from Devara. Clarifying that the image of him was fabricated, he wrote, “This is an AI-generated image, not a genuine photograph. Please do not fall for such deepfakes or share them without verifying their authenticity.”