VC Sajjanar urged Jr NTR to address the alleged misuse of AI images.
A fabricated arrest image circulated amid the actor’s deepfake controversy.
Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR have condemned the manipulated image, Chuttamalle video.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has urged Jr NTR to take note of the alleged circulation of AI-generated images by some of the actor's fans. The controversy erupted after an edited image showing the commissioner making an arrest was shared online amid the deepfake controversy involving Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Sajjanar warned social media users against sharing misleading visuals without verifying their authenticity.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner calls out Jr NTR's fans
Sajjanar reshared a now-deleted post claiming that an arrest had been made in connection with the objectionably morphed,Chuttamalle song video from Devara. Clarifying that the image of him was fabricated, he wrote, “This is an AI-generated image, not a genuine photograph. Please do not fall for such deepfakes or share them without verifying their authenticity.”
He also warned about the growing realism of AI-generated content, stating, “With AI-generated images becoming increasingly realistic, it is important to question what we see online. Just because a photograph looks convincing does not mean it is real. Misinformation spreads faster when people share content without checking the facts,” while tagging the Hyderabad police and cyber police.
Addressing the actor directly, Sajjanar added, “I ask @tarak9999 garu take note of the misuse of my image by some of his fans.”
The account that shared the image later deleted it and apologised. Some Jr NTR supporters defended the actor, arguing that those responsible were not genuine fans. The actor has yet to respond publicly to Sajjanar’s post.
anhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's deepfake controversy
The incident follows the circulation of an AI-morphed video featuring Janhvi and Jr NTR in Chuttamalle, from Devara. Janhvi condemned the misuse of her image, saying women’s boundaries should not be open to interpretation. Jr NTR also vowed to take legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the video.
The latest incident has renewed concerns about AI-generated misinformation and the growing difficulty of distinguishing authentic photographs from manipulated content online.