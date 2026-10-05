Janhvi Kapoor condemned the manipulated Chuttamalle deepfake video circulating on X.
The actor called it a "criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content".
She also said that "consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body should be among the most basic notions of humanity".
After JR NTR, Janhvi Kapoor has finally reacted to the AI-morphed video of her and Jr NTR's Chuttamalle song from their 2024 film Devara: Part 1. Janhvi shared a detailed statement on the matter on her Instagram Stories, condemning the ‘criminal misuse’ of technology to objectify women. Here's what she wrote.
Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on AI-morphed video
Janhvi started her note, "The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault. Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it (sic)."
She added, "Consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected. If she happens to wear a miniskirt, it does not give anyone permission to put a camera up her skirt, capture violating angles or visually exploit her body. What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic (sic)."
Janhvi also said that it's about the "larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation."
She feels that the threat has now "expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day."
The 29-year-old also thanked Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for their support. "I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation. Thank you, sir. When someone whom millions look up to speaks up about something that may not directly concern him, it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour," she added.