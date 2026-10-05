She added, "Consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected. If she happens to wear a miniskirt, it does not give anyone permission to put a camera up her skirt, capture violating angles or visually exploit her body. What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic (sic)."