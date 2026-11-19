Alia Bhatt calls assumptions about her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor offensive.
The actor says she feels seen and heard in her relationship.
Love & War reunites Alia and Ranbir with Vicky Kaushal.
Alia Bhatt has responded to ongoing speculation about her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, calling assumptions that she is unhappy in the relationship offensive. The actor addressed online discussions about their relationship in a conversation with TIME magazine for its TIME100 Next India list, pushing back against narratives built around their public appearances and interviews.
Alia Bhatt Calls Unequal Marriage Assumptions Offensive
Speaking about the scrutiny, Alia said, "I am someone who’s always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive.”
She also explained what makes her relationship with Ranbir work, adding, “The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything—that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality.”
Why Alia And Ranbir’s Marriage Has Faced Scrutiny
Alia and Ranbir married in an intimate ceremony in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, later that year. However, certain comments about their relationship have repeatedly become subjects of online debate.
In May 2023, Alia spoke about Ranbir disliking it when she raised her voice during arguments. She said she tried to control her anger, prompting some social media users to question whether she was expected to adjust her behaviour.
The discussion resurfaced after Alia revealed in a Vogue India interview in August 2023 that Ranbir preferred her natural lip colour and would ask her to wipe off her lipstick. Some users described the behaviour as controlling. Alia later defended her husband on Koffee With Karan 8, saying his remarks had been taken out of context.
In July 2024, Ranbir's comments on Nikhil Kamath's podcast about partners adjusting to each other also drew attention. He spoke about Alia changing her loud tone after marriage, leading to further online discussions about their relationship.
Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Film
Alia will next share the screen with Ranbir in Love & War, their second film together after Brahmastra. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.