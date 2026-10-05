Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Alia Bhatt In Talks To Revive Stalled Project Inshallah? Here's What We Know

Why Was Inshallah Shelved?

Inshallah was shelved after creative differences reportedly emerged between Salman and Bhansali. Bhansali later shifted his focus to Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Alia Bhatt taking on the lead role and delivering a widely praised performance. Bhatt won the National Award for Best Actress. Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, Inshallah might be resurrected, but not necessarily in the form audiences were promised seven years ago. Bhansali and Bhatt are said to be exploring a substantially reworked version of the romantic drama, with the script about to undergo significant changes before the casting is finalised.