Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Alia Bhatt In Talks To Revive Stalled Project Inshallah? Here's What We Know

Inshallah might be witnessing a revival.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly resurrecting the project that originally featured Salman Khan before he exited.
Alia Bhatt is said to star in Inshallah.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali might be reviving Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. It was among the most eagerly awaited Bollywood projects announced in 2019. The film was touted to mark Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s reunion after nearly 20 years, while also pairing Salman and Alia Bhatt together as co-stars for the first time. If talks advance, Inshallah would hail another collaboration between Bhansali and Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi and the upcoming Love & War.
Why Was Inshallah Shelved?
Inshallah was shelved after creative differences reportedly emerged between Salman and Bhansali. Bhansali later shifted his focus to Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Alia Bhatt taking on the lead role and delivering a widely praised performance. Bhatt won the National Award for Best Actress. Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, Inshallah might be resurrected, but not necessarily in the form audiences were promised seven years ago. Bhansali and Bhatt are said to be exploring a substantially reworked version of the romantic drama, with the script about to undergo significant changes before the casting is finalised.
Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Projects
Since the dismissal of the project in 2019, speculation surrounding Inshallah’s possible revival has persisted. Interest in the project has remained strong as Bhansali has pursued large-scale, character-focused stories, while Bhatt has established herself as one of the filmmaker’s frequent collaborators. The filmmaker has been vocal in his admiration of Bhatt, promising to work with her more times than he did with Deepika Padukone who was his earlier muse.
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha, the female-led action film set within the YRF Spy Universe, alongside Sharvari. The film was released theatrically on July 3, 2026. It bombed. Bhatt is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which reunites her with Ranbir Kapoor and also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is currently in post-production and is slated for release in January 2027. Beyond these projects, Bhatt will also be seen in Sohum Shah's Tumbbad 2 alongside Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui