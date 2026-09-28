Love & War Reunion: Ranbir Kapoor's Pre-Birthday Celebrations With Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal And Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Love & War brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the first time in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.
The makers recently released first-look posters of the three leads, building strong anticipation for the project.
Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-birthday celebration was marked by a grand dinner with the cast, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the crew.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 44 on Monday, September 28. Ranbir, who will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, had a pre-birthday celebration with them on Sunday, September 27. The pics and videos from the party have gone viral on social media.
On Ranbir's birthday, Bhansali shared a picture from their recent get-together to wish the actor. The pic featured Bhansali, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky, along with a playful birthday message.
SLB's birthday wish for Ranbir
“Today, there’s only Love, no War! Happy birthday, Ranbir! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027,” Bhansali's production house captioned the picture.
Ranbir Kapoor's birthday party with SLB, Alia and Vicky
To mark the special occasion, all four came together for a grand birthday dinner. Seeing the entire team come together to celebrate the superstar’s birthday makes the occasion even more special and has doubled the excitement surrounding the film.
Alia wore a butter yellow dress, while Ranbir donned a brown shirt and blue denim pants. SLB was in a white outfit and Vicky was in a striped shirt and black pants.
About Love & War
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is one of the year’s most awaited films and could raise the bar for Indian cinema. It is billed as a large-scale screen event.
The makers recently unveiled the first-look posters of Ranbir, Alia and Vicky from the film.
It marks the first time the three stars have come together in a Bhansali film.
The plot and other cast details are kept under wraps.
Love & War release date
The film, which has been delayed several times, is set to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.