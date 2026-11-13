“Some people are like that. Even if everyone supports them and one person doesn't, they will not like it. It is okay. But then they bring up an old matter. I know what happened that day. Everyone on the set was known to me, and I also know who was present there. It was highlighted for no reason,” he said. Manjrekar further claimed that the people he knew had denied that anything had happened during the shoot. He said the controversy had taken a significant toll on Patekar.