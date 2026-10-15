Nana Patekar Beyond The #MeToo Reckoning: The Controversies That Defined The Actor

Nana Patekar was undoubtedly one of India's most gifted, blazing actors and his sudden demise on October 8 left the film industry in shock. With over a career spanning five decades, Nana Patekar not only bagged three National Film Awards but also scripted a new paradigm, that of the anti-hero in Hindi cinema. The intensity he brought to his performances, from Parinda to Ab Tak Chhappan to Krantiveer, simmered with the most sudden shifts. He knew how to hold silence until it made you distinctly uncomfortable. But his public image has been marred by frequent complaints of temper tantrums, verbal and physical violence and a slew of sexual harassment accusations. He has had run-ins with several political leaders. The backlash and vitriol never stymied his refusal to mince his words. But the real dent in his legacy came with the flurry of #MeToo allegations. In 2008, actor Tanushree Dutta accused Patekar of sexual harassment during a movie shoot. The case was later dismissed for lack of evidence, but the allegations snowballed into a major reckoning for India's #MeToo movement in 2018.