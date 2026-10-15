A prayer meet for veteran actor Nana Patekar was held in Mumbai on October 15.
The gathering took place at the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy complex in Prabhadevi.
Shivaji Satam, Varsha Usgaonkar, Rohini Hattangadi, Sanjay Jadhav, Mehul Kumar and Tukaram Mundhe were among those present.
A prayer meet for veteran actor Nana Patekar was held in Mumbai on October 15. It drew film and theatre personalities and public figures to pay their respects. The prayer meet was held at the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy complex in Prabhadevi, Mumbai.
Who attended Nana Patekar's prayer meet
Shivaji Satam, Varsha Usgaonkar, Rohini Hattangadi, Sanjay Jadhav, Mehul Kumar and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, among others, were present at Nana Patekar's prayer meet.
Mundhe remembers Nana
Mundhe shared a close bond with Patekar. ANI reported that Mundhe remembered Patekar as a sensitive man with clear social views and a strong commitment to helping the underprivileged. He spoke at the gathering in Mumbai, where members of the industry had assembled a week after the actor’s death.
“He was a truly wonderful person. He was a sensitive individual. His views on society were very straightforward. He was a man of great utility and purpose. He was an integral part of society, deeply concerned with how to help others, especially the poor, and how to uplift them… To me, this statement holds the utmost importance… We are trying to follow that same path,” Mundhe told the news agency.
Tarde criticises Bollywood
Pravin Tarde, the filmmaker and actor who directed Deool Band, slammed Bollywood figures for not turning up at Patekar’s funeral. In an interview with ABP Majha, Tarde said, “The fact that Bollywood people did not attend the funeral does not diminish Nana’s greatness. Bollywood is not bigger than Nana. Nana was a very great man. A few thousand farmers attended Nana’s funeral procession. They smelt of sweat and soil. That farmer is more important than anyone in Bollywood wearing perfume.”
“If you ask whether I have a complaint, then yes, I do. Bollywood people should have attended the funeral. At the very least, those whom Nana called his friends should have been there. Jackie Shroff and Suresh Wadkar attended,” he said.
Nana died on October 8 in Goa following a cardiac arrest. His last rites were held in Pune.