Kapil Dev questioned Mohammed Siraj’s continued omission from India’s Test XI in New Zealand
Siraj missed both Tests in the series despite being India’s leading wicket-taker in SENA conditions in the current World Test Championship cycle
India’s bowling came under scrutiny after a poor outing in the first Test against New Zealand
Kapil Dev has questioned Mohammed Siraj's continued absence from India's Test XI in New Zealand and said he felt sorry for the fast bowler after he was left out again for the second Test in Christchurch.
Siraj has now missed both Tests in the series despite being India's leading wicket-taker in SENA conditions in the current World Test Championship cycle.
"I also feel sorry that he is not in the team. He is a very enthusiastic boy," Kapil told reporters after the announcement of the second edition of the Trident Open Golf Championship.
The remark has added to the debate around India's selection calls in New Zealand. It has also put the spotlight back on Siraj's overseas record and India's bowling choices after a poor outing in the first Test.
Siraj Omission Questioned
India's bowling came under scrutiny quickly. It struggled in the first Test against New Zealand, which sharpened questions around Siraj's exclusion from the series.
The 32-year-old has taken 43 wickets in 11 matches in SENA countries during the current World Test Championship cycle from 2024 to 2027. That is the most by an Indian bowler in those conditions. Even so, Siraj has not played a single Test in the New Zealand series.
Kapil is not alone in questioning the call. Mohammed Kaif posted on X that he was surprised to see Siraj dropped again and argued that the fast bowler should be among the first names picked in India's overseas attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah.
"Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowlers, Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well," Kaif wrote.
Siraj has still stayed engaged with the side. He was seen chatting with young pacer Gurnoor Brar near the boundary on Day 2 of the Christchurch Test, prompting Sunil Gavaskar to suggest he was passing on advice.
"Mohammed Siraj is always happy. He must be passing on the knowledge about the lines and lengths that he should be bowling," Gavaskar said.
Kapil Praises Sooryavanshi
Kapil also turned the spotlight on a rising talent. He praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old's record-breaking double hundred in List A cricket.
Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off just 53 balls, with seven fours and 28 sixes, as India A chased down 250 against the UAE in only 14.2 overs at the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha.
"It feels good that we have so much talent today in this country. A 15-year-old boy is setting a new world record. What else do you want?" he said.