‘I Feel Sorry': Kapil Dev Questions Mohammed Siraj’s Exclusion From IND Vs NZ Tests

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 29 November 2026 1:34 pm Published at: 29 November 2026 1:33 pm Updated on:

Kapil Dev said he felt sorry for Mohammed Siraj after the fast bowler was left out of India’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, where India are struggling to justify their bowling choices. Siraj has missed both Tests despite leading India’s wicket tally in SENA conditions in the current World Test Championship cycle.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 29 November 2026 1:34 pm Published at: 29 November 2026 1:33 pm Updated on:

India vs England 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj reacts after scalping six-wickets. | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell

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