Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final sees Sri Lanka A take on Pakistan Shaheens on Sunday, November 29, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Follow live scores and all the latest updates from the SL A vs PAK A title clash

Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE: Two unbeaten sides, led by Abdul Samad and Pavan Rathnayake, lock horns in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final, formerly known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 29. Pakistan A reached the final after beating Bangladesh A, while Sri Lanka A sealed their spot with a stunning eight-wicket win over India A, chasing 318. Follow live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and all the action from the title clash.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Nov 2026, 02:51:29 pm IST Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: SL-A's Game Vs IND-A Sri Lanka 'A' crush India 'A' by 8 wickets with 51 balls remaining to march into the Asia Cup Rising Stars Final! What a chase in Qatar from the Lions! 🦁👏#SLvIND #GoLions #SriLankaCricket #RisingStars pic.twitter.com/lALVVW4jYN — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 26, 2026

29 Nov 2026, 02:36:27 pm IST Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Teams Are Ready! 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐭𝐨 👀#DPWorldMensAsiaCupRisingStars2026 #GrandFinale #SLvPAK #ACC pic.twitter.com/xfMxwMqx8n — Asian Cricket Council (@ACCMedia1) November 28, 2026

29 Nov 2026, 02:33:54 pm IST Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: How Did SL A Reach Final? Sri Lanka A stormed into the final with an eight-wicket win over India A in the first semi-final. Chasing a target of 318, they reached 318/2 in just 41.3 overs, with 51 balls to spare. Sineth Jayawardena starred with the bat, smashing 105 off 70 deliveries to earn the Player of the Match award.

29 Nov 2026, 02:31:55 pm IST Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: How did PAK A Reach Final? Pakistan Shaheens booked their place in the final with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh A in the second semi-final on Friday. After restricting Bangladesh A to 232/8 in 50 overs, Pakistan chased down the target, reaching 233/5 in 45.2 overs with 28 balls to spare.

29 Nov 2026, 02:17:41 pm IST Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Preview Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A lock horns in the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final, with both teams unbeaten heading into the title clash. Abdul Samad's Pakistan Shaheens will be looking to defend their crown, while Pavan Rathnayake-led Sri Lanka A will aim to cap their impressive campaign by lifting the trophy in Doha.

29 Nov 2026, 02:11:14 pm IST Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Match Details - Tournament: Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 (formerly known as the Emerging Teams Asia Cup)

Format: 50-over List A match

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium (Asian Town Cricket Stadium), Doha, Qatar

Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Time: 3:30 PM IST

29 Nov 2026, 01:58:08 pm IST Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Match At 3:30PM IST The Lions have been impressive throughout the tournament, but standing across them are the defending champions, who are in terrific form. It's all set up for a cracking finale 🇱🇰🇵🇰#DPWorldMensAsiaCupRisingStars2026 #GrandFinale #SLvPAK #ACC pic.twitter.com/hSakkVftWK — Asian Cricket Council (@ACCMedia1) November 29, 2026

29 Nov 2026, 01:51:50 pm IST Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Squads Pakistan A Squad: Abdul Samad (c), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim. Sri Lanka A Squad: Pavan Rathnayake (c), Lasith Croospulle, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Heenatigala, Ravindu Fernando, Nishan Madushka (wk), Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Sineth Jayawardena, Nipun Dhananjaya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Duvindu Ranatunga, Garuka Sanketh, Dulaj Samuditha.

29 Nov 2026, 01:42:27 pm IST Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Streaming Info The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India from 3:30 PM IST onwards.

29 Nov 2026, 01:41:19 pm IST Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Match Time! The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A final is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time in Doha).