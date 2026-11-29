Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: SL-A's Game Vs IND-A
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Teams Are Ready!
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: How Did SL A Reach Final?
Sri Lanka A stormed into the final with an eight-wicket win over India A in the first semi-final. Chasing a target of 318, they reached 318/2 in just 41.3 overs, with 51 balls to spare. Sineth Jayawardena starred with the bat, smashing 105 off 70 deliveries to earn the Player of the Match award.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: How did PAK A Reach Final?
Pakistan Shaheens booked their place in the final with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh A in the second semi-final on Friday. After restricting Bangladesh A to 232/8 in 50 overs, Pakistan chased down the target, reaching 233/5 in 45.2 overs with 28 balls to spare.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Preview
Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A lock horns in the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final, with both teams unbeaten heading into the title clash. Abdul Samad's Pakistan Shaheens will be looking to defend their crown, while Pavan Rathnayake-led Sri Lanka A will aim to cap their impressive campaign by lifting the trophy in Doha.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Match Details -
Tournament: Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 (formerly known as the Emerging Teams Asia Cup)
Format: 50-over List A match
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium (Asian Town Cricket Stadium), Doha, Qatar
Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST
Match Time: 3:30 PM IST
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Match At 3:30PM IST
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Squads
Pakistan A Squad: Abdul Samad (c), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim.
Sri Lanka A Squad: Pavan Rathnayake (c), Lasith Croospulle, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Heenatigala, Ravindu Fernando, Nishan Madushka (wk), Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Sineth Jayawardena, Nipun Dhananjaya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Duvindu Ranatunga, Garuka Sanketh, Dulaj Samuditha.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Streaming Info
The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India from 3:30 PM IST onwards.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Match Time!
The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A final is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time in Doha).
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Final Live Updates: Good Afternoon!
Hello everyone! Hope you're doing well. We're back with another live blog, and this time it's the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A final in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action, scores and updates from the title clash.