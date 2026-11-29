Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A face off in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final
Both teams enter the summit clash after impressive semi-final victories
Catch the live telecast and streaming details, match timing and venue
Pakistan A are set to face Sri Lanka A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 29.
With the trophy at stake, both teams will be eager to finish their impressive campaigns on a winning note. Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, setting up an exciting contest for the title.
Pakistan A head into the final after defeating Bangladesh A in the second semi-final. The Shaheens produced a clinical performance, restricting Bangladesh A to 232 before chasing down the target with five wickets and 28 balls to spare.
Captain Abdul Samad will be expected to lead from the front, while Hasan Nawaz, who scored 62 in the semi-final, will be one of the key batters to watch. Pakistan's bowling attack, featuring the likes of Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza, has also been impressive throughout the competition.
Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, secured their place in the final after producing a remarkable performance against India A in the first semi-final. Chasing a challenging target of 318, the Islanders completed the chase with eight wickets in hand and more than eight overs to spare.
Openers Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena were the stars of the show, scoring 116 and 105 respectively. Their sensational centuries helped Sri Lanka A register a dominant victory and book their place in the summit clash.
Captain Pavan Rathnayake will be another important player for Sri Lanka A, while the bowling unit will look to deliver against a strong Pakistan batting line-up. With both teams in excellent form, fans can expect a closely contested final in Doha.
All You Need To Know About Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final
When and where will the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final take place?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, November 29.
What time will the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final begin?
The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A final is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time in Doha).
Which TV channel will telecast the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final?
The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final online in India?
The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A final will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India from 3:30 PM IST onwards.
Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A: Squads
Pakistan A Squad: Abdul Samad (c), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim.
Sri Lanka A Squad: Pavan Rathnayake (c), Lasith Croospulle, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Heenatigala, Ravindu Fernando, Nishan Madushka (wk), Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Sineth Jayawardena, Nipun Dhananjaya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Duvindu Ranatunga, Garuka Sanketh, Dulaj Samuditha.