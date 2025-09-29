India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Final

Kuldeep Yadav finished with 17 wickets in the competition, equalling the record for most in a T20I event
Pakistan lost 9 wickets for 33 runs, their heaviest collapse after a strong start
India are now 9-0 when chasing against Pakistan in T20Is
India and Pakistan squared off in the much-anticipated Asia Cup title clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Put in to bat first, Pakistan looked comfortable at 113/1 before collapsing spectacularly to finish on just 146 in 19.5 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah led from the front as India struck regularly to disrupt the innings.
Chasing 147, India lost Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav early, but Tilak Varma’s controlled 69 not out steered the team safely home. Supported by Shivam Dube in a vital 60-run stand and finished off by Rinku Singh’s winning boundary, India cruised to a five-wicket win and lifted their ninth Asia Cup trophy.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Stats Highlights
17-0 – India extended their unbeaten streak in multi-nation T20 tournaments since 2023 to 17 completed games. That stretch includes the gold at the 2023 Asian Games, the unbeaten T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, and now a flawless Asia Cup 2025.
5-8 – India’s win-loss record against Pakistan in finals across all formats after Dubai. This was also India’s ninth Asia Cup title, the most by any team (seven in ODIs and two in T20Is).
81.3% – India’s win percentage against Pakistan in T20Is (13 wins out of 16 matches), making it one of the most one-sided rivalries among Full Member nations.
9-0 – India’s record when chasing against Pakistan in T20Is. No other Full Member team has such an unblemished record chasing an opponent’s target.
33/9 collapse – Pakistan crashed from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out. Their batters outside the openers contributed just 36 runs, their lowest middle and lower order contribution in a T20I innings.
8 wickets lost to spin – Pakistan fell apart against spin, losing eight wickets in the final. Across the tournament, they lost 30 wickets to spin, the most by a Full Member side in a single T20I competition.
17 wickets for Kuldeep – Kuldeep Yadav’s 4/30 in the final gave him 17 wickets overall, equalling Fazalhaq Farooqi and Arshdeep Singh’s records for most wickets in a T20I event by a Full Member player.
36 wickets in Asia Cups – Kuldeep now holds the record for most wickets across ODI and T20I Asia Cup editions, surpassing Lasith Malinga’s 33.
India’s clinical five-wicket win confirmed their dominance in Asia, while statistical markers from the collapse, Kuldeep’s record haul, and the continuation of an unbeaten chasing streak further highlighted why this Indian side looks nearly unstoppable in T20Is.