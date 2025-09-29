Tilak Varma's knock helps India beat Pakistan by five wickets to win Asia Cup 2025
Southpaw says he was backing his game when he came in to bat at 10 for two
Abhishek Sharma named player of the tournament
Player of the Match Tilak Varma called his match-winning 69 not out against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final as one of the "most special knocks of his life."
Middle-order batter Tilak's half-century was the fulcrum of India's tricky chase of a 147-run target, which eventuated in a five-wicket win in Dubai on Sunday (September 28, 2025).
"There was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing up and trying to stay calm. One of the most special knocks of my life. Chak De India," said Tilak at the post-match presentation ceremony, which was delayed by more than an hour.
Tilak said he was backing his game in a challenging situation as India were struggling at 10 for two when he strode in to the middle. “We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any order. I was backing my game.
“When the wickets are on the slower side, I have talked to Gauti sir (Gautam Gambhir) and I have worked hard with him,” he said.
The southpaw also lauded Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube for stitching crucial partnerships with him. “Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was important for the country,” he said.
What Abhishek Sharma Said
Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma was named player of the tournament and the swashbuckling opener said he has worked very hard on his game in the last year or so. “Getting into this team after winning the World Cup wasn’t easy for any opener, I worked very hard on my game and you need the support of the coach and captain, I was getting that from the start of the tournament,” he said.
“If I get a start, my team should win. Sometimes you are going to fail but you have to follow the process.” Sharma detailed his batting approach in the power play.
“If I get the spinners in the power play I will try to use the power play, even for premium fast bowlers, I would go from the first ball no matter who’s the bowler,” he added.
(With PTI inputs)