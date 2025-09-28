Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Records With Stunning 4-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final

Kuldeep’s dominance extends beyond just the Asia Cup. His record against Pakistan in both ODIs and T20Is has been exceptional. In 7 ODIs against Pakistan, Kuldeep has claimed 15 wickets, boasting an incredible average of 14 and an economy rate of 3.88. His performance in T20Is against Pakistan is equally impressive, taking 8 wickets in 3 matches at an outstanding average of 9.87 and an economy rate of 6.58.