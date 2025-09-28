Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Records With Stunning 4-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final

Kuldeep Yadav's remarkable 4-wicket haul in the Asia Cup 2025 sets new records, cementing his place as one of the tournament's best bowlers. Read about his historic performance and the impact on India's bowling in the first innings against Pakistan

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Records With Stunning 4-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final
Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Records With Stunning 4-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kuldeep Yadav sets the record for most wickets in an Asia Cup edition with 17 wickets

  • His 4-wicket haul helped India restrict Pakistan on just 146 and shift momentum

  • Kuldeep now holds the best bowling average (9.87) among Asia Cup T20I bowlers

The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Final between India and Pakistan has the cricketing world on the edge of its seat, as both teams clash for the coveted title. india won the toss and asked Pakistan to put runs on the scoreboard.

The Men in Green started well with 113 runs after losing just one wicket in 12.3 overs. But India's star spinner, Kuldeep Yadav came and stole the spotlight completely. He broke the back of Pakistan's batting lineup and picked up four wickets after conceding just 30 runs in his full spell. With that magnificent bowling performance, he also broke some records.

India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abrar Ahmed Removes Samson On 24 | IND 77/4 (12.2) - | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abrar Ahmed Removes Samson On 24 | IND 77/4 (12.2)

BY Deepak Joshi

Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in T20 Asia Cup

Kuldeep Yadav has been nothing short of brilliant, making his mark as the best bowler in the tournament, with an extraordinary 17 wickets in just 7 matches, joining the likes of Wanindu Hasaranaga and Haris Rauf, who took 12 and 11 matches respectively to take 17 wickets. Kuldeep's economy rate of 6.27 further highlights his effectiveness.

For those who don't know, Kuldeep's all seven matches has come in this tournament only. Taking 17 wickets in a single tournament after playing just seven matches speaks a lot about his ability.

Related Content
Related Content

Kuldeep Yadav vs Pakistan: Dominance with the Ball

Kuldeep’s dominance extends beyond just the Asia Cup. His record against Pakistan in both ODIs and T20Is has been exceptional. In 7 ODIs against Pakistan, Kuldeep has claimed 15 wickets, boasting an incredible average of 14 and an economy rate of 3.88. His performance in T20Is against Pakistan is equally impressive, taking 8 wickets in 3 matches at an outstanding average of 9.87 and an economy rate of 6.58.

To put his performance into perspective, Kuldeep's stats in the Asia Cup 2025 are among the best in recent history. With 17 wickets in 7 matches, he has matched Fazalhaq Farooqi and Arshdeep Singh, who took 17 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abrar Ahmed Removes Samson On 24 | IND 77/4 (12.2)

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Playing XI Changes, Captain Quotes - All You Need To Know From Dubai

  3. Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  5. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Curfew Continues for Fourth Day in Leh After Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention

  2. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  3. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  4. Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested In Agra Over Molestation Of 17 Female Students

  5. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  5. Trump To Convene Top Congressional Leaders In Last-Ditch Bid To Avert Government Shutdown

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations