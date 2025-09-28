Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Records With Stunning 4-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final

Kuldeep Yadav sets the record for most wickets in an Asia Cup edition with 17 wickets
His 4-wicket haul helped India restrict Pakistan on just 146 and shift momentum
Kuldeep now holds the best bowling average (9.87) among Asia Cup T20I bowlers
The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Final between India and Pakistan has the cricketing world on the edge of its seat, as both teams clash for the coveted title. india won the toss and asked Pakistan to put runs on the scoreboard.
The Men in Green started well with 113 runs after losing just one wicket in 12.3 overs. But India's star spinner, Kuldeep Yadav came and stole the spotlight completely. He broke the back of Pakistan's batting lineup and picked up four wickets after conceding just 30 runs in his full spell. With that magnificent bowling performance, he also broke some records.
Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in T20 Asia Cup
Kuldeep Yadav has been nothing short of brilliant, making his mark as the best bowler in the tournament, with an extraordinary 17 wickets in just 7 matches, joining the likes of Wanindu Hasaranaga and Haris Rauf, who took 12 and 11 matches respectively to take 17 wickets. Kuldeep's economy rate of 6.27 further highlights his effectiveness.
For those who don't know, Kuldeep's all seven matches has come in this tournament only. Taking 17 wickets in a single tournament after playing just seven matches speaks a lot about his ability.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Pakistan: Dominance with the Ball
Kuldeep’s dominance extends beyond just the Asia Cup. His record against Pakistan in both ODIs and T20Is has been exceptional. In 7 ODIs against Pakistan, Kuldeep has claimed 15 wickets, boasting an incredible average of 14 and an economy rate of 3.88. His performance in T20Is against Pakistan is equally impressive, taking 8 wickets in 3 matches at an outstanding average of 9.87 and an economy rate of 6.58.
To put his performance into perspective, Kuldeep's stats in the Asia Cup 2025 are among the best in recent history. With 17 wickets in 7 matches, he has matched Fazalhaq Farooqi and Arshdeep Singh, who took 17 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024.