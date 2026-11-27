Tilak Varma calls India A's semi-final defeat an 'odd bad day'
The skipper credits Sri Lanka's openers for their match-winning partnership
Varma highlights Shahbaz Ahmed and Tanush Kotian's performances despite the exit
India A captain Tilak Varma admitted that his team failed to execute its bowling plans after suffering a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka A in the semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Despite posting a competitive total of 317/8, India A failed to defend it as Sri Lanka chased down the target with eight wickets in hand at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
India A had a strong batting performance, with Abhishek Sharma scoring 78, while Varma contributed 53. Shahbaz Ahmed also played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 54 to help his side cross the 300-run mark. However, Sri Lanka's opening pair of Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena completely dominated the Indian bowling attack, stitching together a match-defining 174-run partnership.
Tilak Varma Credits Sri Lankan Openers for Dominant Batting Display
Speaking after the defeat, Varma acknowledged that his bowlers could not find answers against the opposition's opening pair. The India A skipper tried several bowling options but failed to get the breakthrough his team desperately needed.
"Yeah, credit goes to them. Both the openers played really well. But at the same point again, I was trying all the bowlers, but one bad day for us. I couldn't get any help. But it's fine. One odd bad day, but credit goes to Sri Lankan batsmen," Varma said after the match.
He also revealed that India A had planned to keep Sri Lanka's scoring rate under control during the first 15 overs, knowing that the pitch would become slower as the game progressed.
"Yeah, I was telling my boys that initially first 15 overs will be very crucial. If we restrict them anything six per over, it will be very good for us. Later on, the wicket gets slightly slower side. That's what we planned, but unfortunately we haven't executed," he added.
Varma Explains India's Batting Collapse and Finds Positives
Varma believed that India A had enough runs on the board to challenge Sri Lanka, especially considering how the surface behaved during the second half of their innings.
"Honestly, we thought that around 320, 330 will be a good score on the board. But, you know, the wicket was slightly slow after the 20 overs. Initially, first 20 overs, it was nicely coming onto the bat. But after that, slightly slower side. Few balls were gripping and staying low."
India A had lost momentum after reaching 197/2, losing four wickets for just 38 runs. However, Shahbaz Ahmed and Tanush Kotian stitched together a valuable 73-run partnership to take the team to 317/8.
Despite the disappointing exit, Varma highlighted the performances of youngsters Shahbaz and Tanush as positives from the campaign. He also promised that the team would work on its bowling shortcomings.
"Yeah, it is really positive things. You know, there are so many youngsters who have first time playing, especially Shahbaz and Tanush. Tanush himself has debuted and also Shahbaz. You have seen he has a handy bowling and also he can bat down the order. It's really positive thing. And also Tanush, he's also an allrounder coming back again. If you see as a batting group, we have done really well."
"But I think in the bowling, we'll go into the dressing room or go back home and introspect the things, and we'll come back stronger," he added.