"Yeah, it is really positive things. You know, there are so many youngsters who have first time playing, especially Shahbaz and Tanush. Tanush himself has debuted and also Shahbaz. You have seen he has a handy bowling and also he can bat down the order. It's really positive thing. And also Tanush, he's also an allrounder coming back again. If you see as a batting group, we have done really well."