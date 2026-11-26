26/11 Terror Attacks Anniversary LIVE: Pakistan Attempted To Wage A Planned War Against India, Says Ujjwal Nikam
Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam said Indians can never forget the day, asserting that 26/11 was not merely a terrorist attack but also an attempt by Pakistan to initiate a planned war against the country. He said India has concrete evidence to support this.
Nikam said David Headley's testimony, recorded in Mumbai, clearly established the nature of the nexus between Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, and Lashkar-e-Taiba. According to him, Headley had also produced email correspondence before a Chicago court that revealed the connection.
He added that Headley gave the Mumbai court extensive information on how Pakistani Army officers were planning to execute the conspiracy. "We have sent this information to Pakistan. Unfortunately, Pakistan has maintained silence on the matter," Nikam said.
26/11 Terror Attacks Anniversary LIVE: President Murmu Says, 'Terrorism Can Never Break The Nation's Spirit'
President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and saluted the courage of soldiers, police personnel and all those who stood fearlessly against terror. Their sacrifice and selfless service, she said, will remain etched in the nation's soul.
The President said terrorism may shatter lives, but cannot break the spirit of a nation united in courage, compassion and resilience. Standing with survivors and families, she reaffirmed the collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world.
26/11 Terror Attacks Anniversary LIVE: Jaishankar Salutes Bravehearts, Vows To Bring Those Involved To Justice
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to the innocent people killed in the 26/11 attacks and saluted the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. In a post on X, he reaffirmed India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and bringing those involved to justice.