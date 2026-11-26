The attackers abandoned the fishing vessel a few miles from the city and transferred to inflatable dinghies. According to the Supreme Court's account, eight of the terrorists landed near Badhwar Park in Colaba between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on November 26. The remaining two continued towards Nariman Point by boat before making their way to the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. The attackers then split into groups and moved towards their designated targets.