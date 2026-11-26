Wiaan Mulder scores a century and takes seven wickets against Bangladesh
Equals an elite all-round achievement associated with Imran Khan
Helps South Africa complete a 2-0 Test series whitewash
South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder produced a remarkable performance against Bangladesh in the second Test at Centurion, delivering an extraordinary combination of batting and bowling that placed him alongside some of cricket's greatest all-rounders.
The 28-year-old scored a century and followed it up with a career-best seven-wicket haul, helping the Proteas register a massive innings-and-219-run victory on November 25, 2026.
Mulder's performance was particularly special as he became the first player in Test cricket history to score a triple century in one match and claim a seven-wicket haul in another during his career. His latest achievement also brought back memories of legendary Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan, who had previously registered a similar all-round performance.
Wiaan Mulder Shines With Both Bat and Ball Against Bangladesh
Mulder made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 100 runs off 178 deliveries in South Africa's first innings. His knock included 12 boundaries and two sixes, helping the hosts post 494/7 before declaring.
However, his biggest impact came when Bangladesh returned to bat for the second time. Mulder dismantled the visitors' batting order, finishing with exceptional figures of 7/31. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 184, handing South Africa a comprehensive victory.
Joins Imran Khan in an Exclusive All-Rounders' Club
Mulder's achievement also brought him into the conversation with legendary all-rounders who have made significant contributions in both departments in a single Test. Imran Khan achieved an even rarer milestone against India in Faisalabad in January 1983, scoring 117 runs and taking 11 wickets in the match.
Mulder, meanwhile, became the latest name to deliver a century and a seven-wicket innings haul in the same Test. The exclusive list also features Jack Gregory, Ian Botham, Ravichandran Ashwin and Afghanistan's Naseer Khan Maroofkhil.
Mulder Creates Another Bowling Record
The South African all-rounder also registered the best bowling figures by a South African against Bangladesh in Test cricket. His 7/31 surpassed Keshav Maharaj's previous record of 7/32, recorded in Durban in 2022.
Furthermore, Mulder needed just 64 deliveries to complete his seven-wicket haul, breaking Hugh Tayfield's record of 68 balls for a seven-for by a fourth-change bowler or later.
South Africa's victory was completed inside three days, with Marques Ackermann contributing 150 runs and Marco Jansen picking up crucial wickets. The Proteas sealed a 2-0 series whitewash, with Mulder earning the Player of the Match award for an unforgettable all-round display.