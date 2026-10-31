South Africa Claim No 1 Ranking And 2-1 Series Win Over Australia After 176-Run Victory In Cape Town

After the break, South Africa choked the scoring, with 11 successive overs passing without a run. Green was bowled for 27 after dancing down the pitch, and Cummins fell lbw for 11 after a 90-ball vigil. That gave Harmer his fifth wicket, the first spinner’s five-for at Newlands since Saeed Ajmal in 2013. Lyon’s unbeaten 33 spared Australia a second sub-100 total in consecutive Tests. Harmer then bowled Josh Hazlewood, finishing with six wickets as Australia were dismissed for 111.