South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Starc Strikes As Renshaw Sends Markram Packing

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Follow SA vs AUS live score and ball-by-ball updates from the third day of the first Test at Kingsmead Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 11

South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata.

South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to our live coverage SA vs AUS third day of the first Test at Kingsmead Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 11. Australia finished their first innings on 390, thanks to Matt Renshaw's career-best 190, which lifted them from 124/6 through vital partnerships with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Wiaan Mulder led South Africa's bowling effort with four wickets. The hosts lost Ryan Rickelton to Josh Hazlewood but Aiden Markram and David Bedingham kept the Australian attack at bay with positive batting. South Africa will aim to capitalise on the conditions and build a strong first-innings total on Day 3.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Oct 2026, 02:04:19 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: SA 86/2 (22.1) Australia finally have their breakthrough on Day 3! Mitchell Starc sends down a back-of-a-length delivery angling into Aiden Markram, who attempts to force it off the back foot. The ball isn't quite wide enough for the shot, and Markram gets a thick edge instead. Matt Renshaw at first slip does brilliantly, taking a reverse-cupped catch while falling backwards onto the ground. Australia have waited nearly an hour for their first wicket of the day, but Starc has delivered.

11 Oct 2026, 01:47:47 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: SA 77/1 (18.3) Starc strays onto Bedingham’s pads, and the South African batter neatly clips it through mid-wicket. Maddinson charges across from deep mid-wicket, slides across the turf and tries to pull the ball back into play. He gets a hand to it, but the ball pops off his other hand, forcing him to make another attempt. Unfortunately for Australia, his left foot touches the advertising skirting during the effort, and the umpires signal four! A boundary for Bedingham, despite Maddinson’s desperate attempt to save it.

11 Oct 2026, 01:30:59 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: SA 54/1 (15.3) Bedingham is finding his rhythm now! Josh Hazlewood offers him a chance, and the South African batter puts it away, sending the ball racing towards the long-on boundary. That’s four more for South Africa as Bedingham continues to add to the total.

11 Oct 2026, 01:17:22 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: SA 41/1 (12.2) Cummins goes a touch too wide, and David Bedingham is happy to cash in! He gets enough on it to send the ball racing away to the third-man boundary. Four runs for South Africa, and Bedingham gets the scoreboard moving with a timely stroke.

11 Oct 2026, 01:16:31 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: We Are Underway! Good afternoon, India! Day 3 is underway at Kingsmead, and the players are back in the middle for another session of Test cricket. The new ball is just eight overs old, which means the bowlers could have plenty to work with. Pat Cummins is ready to continue his over, with three slips and a gully in place to keep the pressure on.

11 Oct 2026, 01:00:44 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Streaming Info The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 1:00 PM onwards.