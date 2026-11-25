Security agencies arrested Meerut resident Uzaid Qureshi over alleged links with Pakistani handlers and a suspected conspiracy targeting a military airbase in Jammu and Kashmir.
Investigators are examining WhatsApp conversations and four Instagram accounts allegedly linked to an online network spreading extremist propaganda.
The Intelligence Bureau, UP ATS and Jammu and Kashmir Police are investigating Qureshi's alleged connections and the wider network.
Security agencies have arrested Uzaid Qureshi, a 22-year-old man from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, over his alleged links with Pakistani handlers and suspected involvement in a conspiracy to target a military airbase in Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi was detained from Meerut on Monday night after investigators traced his alleged connections to a terror-related case in Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials familiar with the investigation said suspicious WhatsApp conversations were recovered from his mobile phone, which are now being examined.
Qureshi, a resident of Baniyapada in Meerut's Kotwali area, allegedly came under the scanner after the arrest and interrogation of Mohammad Sajid, a suspected terrorist held in Jammu and Kashmir in November 2025. Investigators reportedly found links between the two through online conversations.
According to police, Qureshi was also allegedly in contact with Pakistani handler Shahzad Bhatti. The agencies are examining the digital evidence to establish the extent of his involvement in the alleged conspiracy.
What Is The Alleged Pakistan-Linked Terror Network?
A separate strand of the investigation concerns an online network allegedly used to circulate extremist propaganda and radicalise individuals. According to Meerut police, the investigation began with a terror-related case registered in Jammu and Kashmir on November 24, 2025. A suspect arrested in Reasi reportedly disclosed information that led investigators to several individuals, including Qureshi. The case was registered under Sections 113 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to terrorist activities.
Police said preliminary questioning revealed four Instagram accounts allegedly operating as part of a coordinated online group. These included an account operated by Qureshi, another associated with Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, and two accounts that investigators linked to Pakistan. The accounts were allegedly used to connect individuals, circulate material and promote extremist ideology. Police also identified online groups named 'Tuition Forty Brigade' and 'Al Mujahid' as part of the network.
What Do Investigators Suspect?
According to Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy, Qureshi had allegedly been influenced by extremist videos circulated on YouTube and other social media platforms. Police said he had expressed willingness to participate in such activities through an online comment, which reportedly brought him into contact with Sajid. Investigators are examining whether the online network was being used to recruit and radicalise more people.
After his arrest, Qureshi was questioned by the Intelligence Bureau, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad and other agencies, according to reports. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have been informed of his detention, and a team was expected to reach Meerut for further action. Investigators are continuing to examine his alleged links, digital communications and the wider network.
Uzaid Case Follows Other Alleged Online Recruitment Operations
The arrest of Uzaid Qureshi comes amid a series of investigations into alleged online recruitment networks involving Pakistan-based handlers and Indian youths. In April 2026, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan and Sameer Khan, accusing them of being groomed by Pakistani operatives Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jatt through Instagram. Investigators alleged that the two men were being prepared to carry out grenade attacks at selected locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with communication later shifting to encrypted channels.
Another investigation emerged after the January 10, 2026, explosion outside Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleged that a 25-year-old man from Ghaziabad, identified as Satyam, had been recruited by Bhatti through Instagram, WhatsApp and Signal to transport a vehicle carrying explosives and LPG cylinders. The agency's investigation subsequently led to a chargesheet against eight accused, including Bhatti and Satyam.
The NIA registered a separate case in November to investigate the alleged online recruitment of Indian youths by Bhatti and other suspected Pakistani operatives. Investigators are examining claims that social media and messaging platforms were used to approach young people, offer financial incentives and recruit local operatives for activities that could threaten internal security. The agency's probe follows the UP ATS investigation into the alleged network, suggesting that the Meerut arrest is being examined against a wider set of cases involving digital recruitment and cross-border handlers.