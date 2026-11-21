NCB's Jammu and Delhi units arrested four people while busting an alleged inter-state pharmaceutical drug trafficking network.
Investigators seized over five lakh tablets, capsules and bottles containing controlled pharmaceutical substances from a Delhi warehouse.
The probe began with a bus interception in Chenani and is tracing supply and financial links.
The Narcotics Control Bureau uncovered an inter-state network allegedly moving pharmaceutical drugs from Delhi to the Kashmir Valley, with four arrests and the seizure of more than five lakh tablets, capsules and bottles, according to PTI.
The NCB's Jammu and Delhi units conducted the operation. The agency said the probe exposed a network accused of diverting pharma stocks from the lawful supply chain for illicit distribution, an agency spokesperson told PTI.
Investigators are tracing how codeine-based cough syrup and other medicines were diverted from the legal chain, who helped with the diversion and how the network was financed. The probe stretches from a bus interception in Jammu and Kashmir to a warehouse in Delhi.
Chenani Bus Interception
The case began with a bus check. On November 16, after receiving specific information, the Jammu unit stopped a Srinagar-bound passenger bus near Mada Toll Plaza in Chenani, Udhampur district. From that stop, investigators recovered 7 kg of codeine-based cough syrup from a Bhaderwah resident in Doda district, the spokesperson told PTI.
The agency then registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A follow-up investigation in the Kashmir Valley led to the arrest of the suspected main recipient, a resident of Anantnag district.
The trail then moved to Delhi. Using supply leads in the capital, the NCB's Jammu and Delhi units arrested two more people and recovered 356 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup on November 18.
Delhi Warehouse Trail
Investigators then found a larger stock. Later enquiries pointed investigators to a concealed warehouse in rented premises in Shahdara, Delhi. Raids on November 18 and 19 turned up more than five lakh tablets, capsules and bottles that contained tramadol hydrochloride, alprazolam, nitrazepam and codeine, the spokesperson told PTI.
The agency is tracing the cough syrup's path through the supply chain to determine where it was diverted and who facilitated the diversion. Investigators are also following supplier and distributor leads while examining the financial links behind the network.
"The objective is to stop replenishment at source and dismantle the distribution and financing arrangements that enable the network to operate," the NCB stated.
Public Appeal Campaign
The NCB has also sought public help. It asked citizens to share credible information about drug trafficking and diversion confidentially through the national narcotics helpline MANAS at 1933 in support of the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.
The investigation remains centred on the supply and financial links behind the Delhi-to-Kashmir network after four arrests and the seizure of more than five lakh pharmaceutical tablets, capsules and bottles.