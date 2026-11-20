NCB and DEA jointly busted a transnational drug network under Operation Monsoon Thunder.
Six Indian nationals were arrested after raids in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow.
NCB identified live consignments containing 1,500+ tablets bound for different US destinations.
India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with the United States' Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) successfully dislodged a transnational opioid/NRx medicine drug network in India on Friday. The joint operation, labelled as 'Monsoon Thunder', effectively led to the nabbing of six Indian nationals involved in the syndicate.
Based on intelligence inputs shared between the two agencies, the NCB conducted raids across multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow, from November 4 to 13. The accused have been identified as Tej Deepak Jaiswal, Arti Soni, Deepak Kumar Tiwari, Jaswant from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh; Abdul Muttalib from Kolkata, West Bengal; and Talabathula Manoj from Hyderabad, Telangana.
The investigation found that the accused were allegedly engaged in supplying psychotropic substances and opioid/NRx medicines to consumers across the US. Records and digital evidence NCB examined indicate that the network handled close to 3,000 parcels containing nearly five lakh tablets between June 2022 and November 2026.
The drugs seized from the smuggling network comprised multiple Schedule IV prescription drugs including Xanax (alprazolam), Ativan (lorazepam), Tramadol, Valium (diazepam), and Ambien (zolpidem). Under Schedule IV of the DEA, these prescription drugs have accepted medicinal uses when taken with a prescription and carry a lower potential for addiction than Schedule III drugs.
Thus, to obtain the said medicines without prescription and fly under the radar, consumers chose the illegal route. The investigation alleged that the network-maintained consignment and consumer details in shared digital records, including Google Sheets.
How The Smuggling Happened
Indian operators received orders for the drugs through digital communication platforms such as Telegram, Skype and WhatsApp. Then dispatched the consignments through postal and other delivery channels, including the United States Postal Service (USPS) to the network operating in the US.
During the investigation, the NCB was able to identify multiple live consignments containing more than 1,500 tablets that were scheduled for delivery to different destinations in the US. The Indian agency shared the same information with the DEA, which then seized two shipment consignments. Details of dropshippers have also been shared with the American enforcement agency to take appropriate action.
According to the NCB, the Indian smugglers were receiving payments using digital payment platforms like via Venmo (a US-based payment app), bank accounts held in the names of other persons, through UPI, in cryptocurrency. Allegedly, the Indian operators have used hawala channels for receiving commission as well.
Presently, the financial trail is being examined to identify the beneficiaries and establish the proceeds generated through drug trafficking.
Further Investigations Into Smuggling Network
The DEA is currently investigating leads provided by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau.
While the dataset encompasses approximately 59,000 listed customers, the DEA will conduct thorough intelligence analysis and allocate dedicated resources to disrupt the illicit pharmaceutical network.
The supply and distribution network under investigation operated within the US. On the other hand, examination of the digital data and medicine brands reflected in records, which was maintained by the person arrested in India, suggest possible international sourcing of the substances from multiple countries.
Further investigations are underway to pinpoint the precise source, procurement channels and transnational movement of the substances to establish the complete supply chain and identify the persons and entities involved.
The bust also reveals frightening detail regarding the year-on-year rise in the total number of such prescription drugs that are being seized in India. According to the NCB's Annual Report of 2025, pharmaceutical drug seizures recorded a 77 per cent increase from 2021 across all Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs), reaching 2,37,390 kg in 2025.