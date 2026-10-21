NCB Arrests Former AAP Sarpanch In Punjab Heroin Case

NCB arrested former AAP sarpanch Lakhwinder Singh from Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday
The case is linked to Punjab Police constable Karandeep Singh, who was caught with 15 kg of heroin
Investigators suspect Karandeep Singh shared sensitive information tied to anti-drone operations along the India-Pakistan border
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a former Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch in a cross-border heroin smuggling case linked to a Punjab Police constable who was caught with 15 kg of heroin. Investigators are probing an alleged nexus between the constable and suspected members of the trafficking network in Punjab.
The accused is Lakhwinder Singh, former sarpanch of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district. Investigators are checking whether the network drew on inputs from Karandeep Singh, a constable posted to curb drone-based smuggling along the India-Pakistan border.
The case matters because Karandeep Singh was part of the police set-up meant to block consignments entering from across the border. The probe now covers his alleged links with suspected traffickers and the wider movement of narcotics.
Arrests And Accused
Three people were arrested on Tuesday.
Lakhwinder Singh was among the three people held by the NCB in the latest round of action. The other two accused are Babbu alias Vishal, a resident of Bhuse village, and Sukhmanpreet Kaur from Delhi.
Police took Karandeep Singh into custody on October 14, and the latest arrests followed six days later. The detentions are part of the same cross-border heroin smuggling investigation.
Alleged Police Nexus
Investigators suspect a direct link.
They suspect Karandeep Singh was working with Lakhwinder Singh and passing on sensitive information tied to anti-drone operations along the India-Pakistan border. Karandeep Singh was attached to the Punjab Police's anti-drone unit.
That unit was assigned to intercept drugs and weapons dropped from across the border. Police officers said the constable allegedly shared details of his duty schedule with the former sarpanch.
Investigators are reviewing digital evidence, including WhatsApp conversations, to determine how close the two were. The probe is examining whether that alleged exchange helped move drug consignments.
Money Trail Probe
The inquiry has widened.
The NCB is probing the network's alleged links with smugglers operating from Pakistan. Investigators are also examining whether the accused helped facilitate multiple consignments of narcotics.
The agency is checking bank transfers, assets and property holdings to trace the money trail. Investigators are using that line of inquiry to identify other people who may have been involved in the network.
The wider probe now covers cross-border links, suspected operational support and the finances behind the alleged trafficking chain.