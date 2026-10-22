Elon Musk says Starlink is licensed in more than 165 countries and has spent five years seeking approval in India. He also accuses powerful business interests of holding up its launch. Musk says he does not understand why India remains cautious. The government’s response, published by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on October 8, is that all three satellite licensees are undergoing security assessments and are at broadly the same regulatory stage. After an assessment, a licensee can seek spectrum assignment. Starlink’s claim of operating in many countries matters, but it does not answer India-specific concerns. The public status does not prove lobbying never happens, but it raises a clear question: what security concerns must India resolve before service can begin?