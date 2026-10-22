The Indian Embassy issued an advisory on October 21, urging nationals in France to avoid protest sites, remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.
Localised curfews and public transport disruptions have affected parts of Paris, while further demonstrations are expected on October 24.
The embassy has shared emergency contact details for its missions in Paris and Marseille and advised travellers to monitor official updates before setting out.
The Embassy of India in France has advised Indian nationals living in or travelling to the country to remain vigilant amid protests and localised curfews, urging them to avoid large gatherings and crowded areas where demonstrations are taking place. In an advisory posted on social media on October 21, the embassy asked Indians to follow instructions issued by French authorities and exercise caution as unrest raises concerns about public safety and transport disruptions.
The embassy also urged Indian nationals to monitor local news, follow updates on the French government’s official website and check public transport information through the Paris transport operator RATP. It shared emergency contact details for the Embassy of India in Paris and the Consulate General of India in Marseille for citizens who need assistance.
The advisory comes after violent unrest and clashes in parts of France prompted authorities to introduce temporary restrictions in some areas. Localised curfews have been imposed in parts of Paris, including areas around Place de la République and Les Halles, while demonstrations and public gatherings have also faced restrictions.
What The Embassy Has Advised Indian Nationals
The embassy has asked Indian nationals to avoid locations where protests are taking place, remain alert to developments and comply with instructions from local authorities. Travellers are also advised to check official updates before moving around the country, particularly where curfews or transport restrictions may affect their plans.
Indian nationals requiring emergency assistance can contact the Embassy of India in Paris on +33 6 48 34 00 63 or email cons.paris@mea.gov.in. Those in the Marseille consular region can contact the Consulate General of India in Marseille on +33 7 43 16 25 59 or email cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in.
The embassy has directed travellers to the French government’s official website for updates and to RATP for information on public transport disruptions. RATP has listed temporary station closures and service changes in central Paris as part of security measures, highlighting the need for commuters and visitors to check routes before travelling.
France Braces For Further Demonstrations
The advisory follows widespread unrest on October 17, when riots and looting caused damage to businesses and led to thousands of arrests, according to the Associated Press. French authorities have introduced targeted restrictions in areas considered vulnerable to further disorder, while additional demonstrations have been announced for October 24.
The unrest has been linked to protests over rising living costs, high fuel prices, poor school conditions, teacher shortages and proposed public-sector budget cuts. Demonstrations that began over local grievances have widened into broader opposition to the government, according to recent media reports.
The Indian advisory does not ask nationals to avoid France altogether. Instead, it urges them to stay informed, avoid protest sites and follow official guidance as the situation develops. Indian citizens planning travel are advised to check local restrictions and transport updates before setting out, while those already in the country should keep the embassy’s emergency contact details accessible.