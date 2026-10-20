France Protests: Lecornu Says Curfews Helped Calm Unrest, Emergency Still Possible

France curfews helped bring calmer conditions after violent protests.
Lecornu warns emergency measures remain possible if unrest continues.
Protesters demand lower living costs and better public services.
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has said on Tuesday that curfews introduced across France in specific locations on Monday helped create a calmer night after the violent protests.
The French PM also said that he has not ruled out imposing an emergency if the situation is not under control, according to the BBC. Authorities imposed curfews in several parts of central Paris, including Place de la République, where protesters had gathered over the weekend, and the Les Halles shopping district.
More than 500,000 people took part in nationwide protests across France on Saturday, voicing anger over the rising cost of living. The demonstrations were later marred by looting, with rioters taking advantage of the crowds.
More than 2,000 people were arrested over the violence, which was among the country’s worst episodes of unrest in recent years, according to USA Today.
French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin told CNews-Europe that more than 120 people have been jailed following protests across the country.
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu thanked police officers and gendarmes for enforcing the restrictions. He said decisions on extending curfews for Tuesday night would depend on the situation in each area, BBC reported.
Prime Minister Lecornu blamed political leaders for encouraging student protesters to distrust the police and said some of those involved in the violence belonged to the “ultra-left.”
In a post on X, Lecornu said regional authorities and local mayors would decide where further measures were needed, based on conditions on the ground.
Why Protests In France
Hundreds of thousands of people protested against the government, voicing anger over rising fuel prices, the growing cost of living, and worsening public services, including education.
As government borrowing costs reach their highest levels in decades, concerns are mounting that the crisis could develop into a debt crisis.
The violence brought together two growing protest movements: a student campaign that began weeks ago demanding better school conditions, and a nationwide movement against the rising cost of living.
High school students began taking to the streets last month over poor conditions at their schools. They have blocked access to hundreds of schools, while at least 24 have been set on fire or damaged, according to government figures.