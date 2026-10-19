France Protests Turn Violent: Nearly 1,000 Police Injured, 2,400 Arrested As Macron Urges Calm

More than 2,400 people were arrested and nearly 1,000 police officers were reported injured as protests across France descended into violence
Rioting and looting affected several cities, with shops and public buildings damaged and a historic town hall in Limoges set ablaze
Macron condemned the violence and called for calm while acknowledging public concerns over living costs, fuel prices and deteriorating public services
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm and order after protests across the country descended into rioting and looting on Saturday, leaving several hundred police officers and gendarmes injured, according to his national address on Sunday.
Speaking from the Élysée Palace, Macron condemned attacks on shops, town halls and other public buildings, saying the violence could not be justified. “We all feel anger and shame,” he said, while urging political parties, unions and other organisations to help restore calm.
Violence Condemned
Macron said demonstrations on Saturday had taken place in numerous French cities, with groups of rioters joining protesters and targeting public and commercial property. He cited attacks on the town halls of Limoges and Marseille, the tourist office in Lyon and the prefect’s residence in Bordeaux.
“The country needs order, calm and not an escalation,” he said, calling for those responsible for destruction and looting to face legal consequences.
The president also acknowledged that the security forces had faced widespread violence despite their efforts to maintain order. He promised transparency in the investigations and said judicial proceedings should be conducted as quickly as possible.
Macron said he had asked the interior minister to ensure that the authorities learned from the security response and improved their preparedness to prevent similar incidents.
Grievances And Dialogue
The president distinguished between those responsible for violence and demonstrators seeking to raise concerns about the cost of living.
“Never must we confuse the latter with those who destroyed, smashed and looted,” he said, referring to the distinction between legitimate demands and criminal acts.
Macron acknowledged public concerns over rising living costs and fuel prices, which he linked partly to the conflict in the Gulf and its effects on energy supplies. He said the government was working with international partners to secure supplies and with fuel distributors to limit the impact on consumers.
He also addressed anxiety among young people over their future, living conditions and education, saying their concerns needed to be heard and addressed.
Macron said Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu would convene political parties in the coming days to seek clear positions on the unrest. He urged political leaders, trade unions, employers and local representatives to reject violence and work towards practical solutions.
The president called for protests and political debate to remain peaceful ahead of the presidential election scheduled in six months, saying France needed “unity, calm and respect” rather than further disorder.