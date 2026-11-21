Anil Kapoor meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris for a second conversation.
The two discuss cinema, culture, AI, energy and architecture.
Kapoor's European visit also includes a Florence dinner with Bollywood friends.
Actor Anil Kapoor recently met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where the two discussed cinema, culture, artificial intelligence (AI), energy and architecture. The meeting followed their first interaction during Macron’s visit to India and offered another glimpse into the friendship they have developed. Kapoor shared photographs from their conversation on Instagram, describing the warmth of their reunion.
Anil Kapoor And Emmanuel Macron Reunite In Paris
Reflecting on their first meeting, Kapoor said the conversation had felt natural from the beginning. He wrote, "When I first met President [Emmanuel Macron] in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we'd known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth."
"From the lessons of history to the future our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange." he added.
Kapoor thanked the French President for his hospitality, particularly for making him and his nephew feel welcome during their visit. He also expressed his hope of hosting Macron in India again.
"Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I'm glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India." he wrote.
Anil Kapoor's Italy Get-Together With Bollywood Friends
The Paris meeting came shortly after Kapoor visited Italy, where he was photographed with Lalit Modi, Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday. The group attended a dinner at La Giostra in Florence, hosted by Soldano Kunz D'Asburgo Lorena.
Sharing pictures from the evening, the host described it as one where “the glamour of Bollywood meets the soul of Florence”, while thanking the guests for the conversations and memories.
Kapoor was last seen in Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt. The actor has also remained active across film and television projects, with his latest European trip bringing together personal connections, travel and conversations beyond the film industry.