Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar's friendship

The actors first worked together in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 film Parinda, which earned Patekar his first National Film Award. They went on to share the screen in several projects, with their roles as Uday and Majnu in Anees Bazmee's Welcome becoming particularly popular. They reprised the characters in Welcome Back, continuing a comic pairing audiences had embraced.