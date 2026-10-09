Anil Kapoor remembered Nana Patekar as his friend and “Nanya”.
The actors first worked together in the 1989 film Parinda.
Kapoor and Patekar reunited as Uday and Majnu in Welcome Back.
Anil Kapoor has paid an emotional tribute to Nana Patekar, remembering the veteran actor as a close friend whose sudden death has left him heartbroken. Kapoor, who played Majnu Bhai opposite Patekar's Uday in Welcome, shared a photograph of the two together on Instagram on Thursday evening.
Anil Kapoor's emotional tribute to Nana Patekar
Calling Patekar "Nanya”, Kapoor recalled losing another close friend, actor Satish Kaushik, before Nana's death. His message was shared in Hindi, with Kapoor writing, “Mera dost mujhe chhodkar chala gaya... pehle Satish aur ab mera Nanya. NANYA, tu achanak bohot jaldi chala gaya... Duniya ka sabse bada kalakaar, humein chhodkar hamesha-hamesha ke liye chala gaya (My friend has left me. First Satish and now Nanya. Nanya, you left so suddenly and so soon. The world's biggest artiste has left us forever)."
Bidding farewell to his friend, Kapoor added, "Bohot miss karunga tujhe, life mein, set par, phone par aur bade parde par," expressing how much he would miss Patekar in his personal life, on film sets, over the phone and on the big screen.
Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar's friendship
The actors first worked together in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 film Parinda, which earned Patekar his first National Film Award. They went on to share the screen in several projects, with their roles as Uday and Majnu in Anees Bazmee's Welcome becoming particularly popular. They reprised the characters in Welcome Back, continuing a comic pairing audiences had embraced.
Nana Patekar's death
Patekar died in Goa on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors reportedly tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. His death was confirmed by Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at the hospital, to ANI.
His last rites were performed with full state honours at his farmhouse, Nanachi Wadi, in Donje village near Pune. Members of the film industry, political leaders and thousands of fans gathered to pay their final respects.