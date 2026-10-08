Nana Patekar’s Passing: Daya Nayak Recalls The Friend Behind His Ab Tak Chhappan Portrayal

Daya Nayak inspired the character Nana Patekar played in Ab Tak Chhappan.
Ab Tak Chhappan is a 2004 crime drama helmed by Shimit Amin.
After the actor passed, Nayak recounted the wonderful friend he was as well.
Daya Nayak, the Mumbai Police encounter specialist who served as the inspiration for Nana Patekar’s character in Ab Tak Chhappan, paid an emotional tribute to the late actor in a post on X. Patekar portrayed Inspector Sadhu Agashe in the 2004 crime drama, with the character loosely inspired by Nayak’s life and career.
Alongside a video and a photograph featuring Patekar, Nayak reflected on their final conversation and remembered the actor not only for his memorable performances but also as a dear friend.
“I can’t quite believe you are gone we spoke just a few days ago, and somehow the thought that that was our last conversation feels impossible to believe,” Nayak wrote.
Daya Nayak Talks About Nana Patekar
“Such a wonderfully versatile actor and the extraordinary way you inhabited every character you played. You inspired me while playing a character inspired by me..you didn’t simply portray a police officer—you made people understand the person behind the uniform, the pressures, the humanity and what it truly means to be a police officer. And you did it with such honesty and depth,” he wrote.
Nayak singled out the reliable friendship. “But beyond the actor was the friend—the Nana I could always count on. Warm, dependable, generous and always there when it mattered,” he wrote.
He wrapped up, "Till we meet again, Nana.. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered, always. Om Shanti."
Ab Tak Chhappan is a 2004 crime drama directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. The film centers on a Mumbai police officer who serves as part of the city’s encounter squad.
Agashe’s character was inspired by the real-life career of Nayak, a prominent encounter specialist in the Mumbai Police. The film draws on the workings of Mumbai’s encounter squad and depicts the lives and methods of police officers involved in such operations. Patekar's performance is hailed as one of his career-best outings.