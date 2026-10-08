Remembering Nana Patekar: 10 Defining Roles Of The National Award-Winning Actor

As Uday Shetty in the Anees Bazmee blockbuster, Patekar unleashes comic chaos. He's an underworld don who's desperate to get his sister married. The fact he had thwarted movie-star ambitions makes the situations even more fun. The actor mines absurdity in the hapless. All Shetty desires is to be taken seriously and be feared. But that hardly happens, sending him into vexed fits. Patekar's scenes with Anil Kapoor's Majnu are grumpy comic gold.