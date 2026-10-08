Nana Patekar died in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He was declared dead by 5:30 am.
Celebs paid tribute to the veteran actor.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday (October 8) morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was 75. Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news of his death to local media. Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital.
Nana Patekar death reason
Doctors tried to revive the actor for around 45 minutes but failed. He was declared dead at around 5:30 am.
Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, told ANI, "Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital. He was declared dead by 5:30 am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved."
"As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him.He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious... So they sent his caretaker to the hospital. He took our ambulance. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem. His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker," the doctor added.
Celebs pays tributes to Nana Patekar
Several celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jr NTR, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others paid tributes to the National Award winner.
Akshay is "saddened" by the news of Nana's passing. He called him "one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own."
"I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say (sic)", he added.
Taking to Instagram Stories, actor-MP Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Such a terrible and tragic news especially because Nana ji looked so fit and healthy."
"YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR," wrote RGV.
Prakash Raj, sharing an old picture with Nana, wrote, "miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life’s journey. RIP (sic)."
Riteish Deshmukh is also "shocked beyond words".
Have a look at his tribute here.
Khushbu Sundar wrote, "This is unbelievably shocking. I am numb. Devastated infact. An actor par excellence. A man with his own mind and beliefs. A simple hearted human. An actor par excellence. Had the privilege and honor to work with him. You will be miss Nana Bhau (sic)."
Jr NTR also mourned the sudden demise of Nana. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti (sic)," he wrote.
Apart from actors, cricketers and politicians also paid tributes to the legendary actor.