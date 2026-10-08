"As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him.He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious... So they sent his caretaker to the hospital. He took our ambulance. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem. His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker," the doctor added.