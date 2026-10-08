Nana Patekar died at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa.
The doctor says the actor messaged a friend around 2:30 am before deteriorating.
Nana Patekar's body was taken to Goa Medical College for post-mortem.
Nana Patekar's death has shocked the Hindi and Marathi film industries, with the veteran actor dying at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him.
What happened to Nana Patekar before his death
Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told ANI that Nana was brought to the hospital around 4:30 am and was declared dead by 5:30 am. He said, "Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital around 4:30, and he was declared dead by 5:30. We tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for 45 minutes to 1 hour, but he just couldn't be saved."
The doctor further revealed that Nana had messaged a friend at around 2:30 am saying he was unwell. He explained, "As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious... So they sent his caretaker to the hospital... He took our ambulance."
Nana Patekar's post-mortem and last film
Nana was shifted to Manipal Hospital around 4:20–4:30 am. The doctor said he remained unresponsive despite emergency treatment. His body was subsequently taken to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem.
The actor was last seen in O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also appeared in Subedar and the series Sankalp.
Nana is survived by his wife Neelkanti and son Malhar Patekar. Tributes followed from several film personalities, including Jr NTR, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh.