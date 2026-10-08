The doctor further revealed that Nana had messaged a friend at around 2:30 am saying he was unwell. He explained, "As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious... So they sent his caretaker to the hospital... He took our ambulance."