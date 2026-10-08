Nana Patekar had a career that only few Indian actors could match. He could be intimidating in one film, unexpectedly funny in another and deeply vulnerable in the next. His voice, his manner of speaking and the sheer intensity he brought to a role became instantly recognisable, whether he was working in Hindi cinema, Marathi cinema or theatre. But there was much more to Patekar than his most famous performances. He was also a writer, director and theatre actor, and his journey to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most respected performers began with a childhood marked by financial hardship.