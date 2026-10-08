The Devendra Fadnavis government has announced that Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema.
Maharashtra’s political leaders remembered the veteran actor for his legacy and contribution to cinema.
Patekar died following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died in Goa at the age of 75 on Thursday morning (October 8), will be cremated with full State honours, the Maharashtra government said.
Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister, said the decision was taken considering Patekar’s immense contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema and theatre.
“The government will make the necessary arrangements,” an official said.
When and where will Nana Patekar last rites take place
Patekar's last rites will be performed today at his farmhouse in Donaje village near Pune, the city's District Collector Jitendra Dudi said, according to news agency IANS.
The funeral will be held around 4 pm, as per reports.
How did Nana Patekar die?
Nana was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital.
Doctors tried to revive the actor but couldn't save him. He was declared dead at around 5:30 am.
Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, told ANI, "Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital. He was declared dead by 5:30 am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved."
"As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him.He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious... So they sent his caretaker to the hospital. He took our ambulance. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem. His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker," the doctor added.