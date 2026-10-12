Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at his Goa residence at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
An autopsy at Goa Medical College and Hospital confirmed acute myocardial infarction caused by left main coronary artery thrombosis.
Doctors tried CPR for 45 minutes before he was declared dead at 5.10 am.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday (October 8) morning at his Goa residence after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 75. The body was taken to Pune before it reached his farmhouse in Donje village, where he was cremated with full state honours. Figures from Bollywood, politics, sports and other fields attended the funeral. Nana Patekar's death reason is revealed by a doctor.
How Nana Patekar died
On Sunday, a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital told PTI that the autopsy showed a clot in the left main coronary artery, the vessel that carries blood to much of the heart.
Patekar's caretaker went to the hospital and asked for an ambulance after saying the actor was unwell. The vehicle was sent to his apartment, less than a kilometre from the private hospital.
Doctors performed CPR for 45 minutes. He was not revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am, a doctor had told the news agency earlier after suspecting a heart attack. His body was later taken to GMCH for an autopsy.
The postmortem report gave the specific cause. It cited "acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death", the senior doctor said.
Nana Patekar's last rites
Malhar, Nana Patekar's son, reached Goa to collect his father's body after the actor died.
Several public figures attended the funeral. Among them were Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and actor Jackie Shroff.
Career and legacy
Patekar spent over 40 years in Hindi and Marathi films. He received three National Awards and the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema.
He worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema and also took on writing and directing work during that span.
Patekar made his debut in Hindi cinema with Muzaffar Ali's Gaman in 1978. He then turned director with Prahaar: The Final Attack, where he also played an Army officer. In 2013, he received the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema and the arts.
His final screen appearance was in Subedaar, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan in lead roles. Patekar made a surprise cameo in the film.