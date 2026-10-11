Chinmayi Sripaada backs Sona Mohapatra amid renewed scrutiny of Nana Patekar allegations.
An assistant director described allegedly witnessing misconduct during shoots for two other films.
Tanushree Dutta’s 2018 allegations led to an FIR against Nana Patekar.
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has backed Sona Mohapatra after the latter shared an assistant director’s account of alleged sexual misconduct involving actor Nana Patekar on film sets. Chinmayi criticised those praising the late actor, arguing that his death should not erase the allegations made against him.
Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest in Goa on October 8, aged 75. Following the news, Tanushree Dutta, who had accused him of sexual harassment, faced criticism for an ‘evil dead’ remark. Sona subsequently defended her, and Chinmayi has now voiced her support.
Sona Mohapatra shares assistant director’s account
Sona shared screenshots of a comment in which an assistant director described allegedly witnessing sexual misconduct on sets involving Nana. The account clarified that the incidents being described had taken place during two other films, rather than Horn 'Ok' Pleassss.
In the comment, the assistant director reportedly said that nobody could speak up at the time because the alleged behaviour was concealed under the guise of performing a scene. The person also recalled being approached years later by a CINTAA member and confirming that the incident had occurred.
Sona wrote, “An AD describes witnessing alleged sexual misconduct on set. 👇🏾Yet the chorus continues: “How can you believe one woman?” How many witnesses will satisfy you? 10? 100? Talent isn’t innocence. Charity isn’t character. Death isn’t sainthood.”
What Chinmayi Sripaada said
Chinmayi reposted Sona’s post on X and wrote, “Those who are constantly singing praises of Nana Patekar need to acknowledge he had molested and it was NOT a one-time behaviour.”
Tanushree had earlier shared videos of herself travelling to Lucknow for an event after Nana’s death. She said she would offer her reaction later, while expressing condolences to his family.
Tanushree Dutta’s allegations and the case
Tanushree accused Nana of sexual harassment on the set of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. The allegations became widely known during the Me Too movement in 2018. Nana denied them, and an FIR was registered. The case was closed in 2019 for insufficient evidence.
In 2025, a Mumbai magistrate court dismissed the criminal proceedings because the complaint had been filed beyond the legal limitation period.