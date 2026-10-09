Sandhya Mridul backed Tanushree Dutta after criticism of her remarks.
Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment over a 2008 incident.
Mridul also spoke out against Alok Nath during the 2018 #MeToo movement.
Actor Sandhya Mridul has backed Tanushree Dutta after the latter faced criticism for referring to Nana Patekar as “Evil Dead” following his death. Without naming anyone directly, Mridul shared social media posts emphasising that public mourning should not erase the experiences of people who have spoken about abuse.
Sandhya Mridul stands with survivors
In one post, Mridul wrote, "A person's death does not automatically erase the harm they may have caused. Abuse does not become untrue because the abuser is gone, and the experiences of survivors do not become less real in the face of public tributes."
She added, "It is possible to mourn someone, and it is also important to remember that there may be people carrying pain connected to them. When only praise is allowed and survivors are forgotten, it can feel like their truth disappears all over again."
In another post, Mridul wrote, “A survivor lives with it for as long as they live. I will always stand with the survivor. #metoo.”
Tanushree Dutta's remarks on Nana Patekar
Dutta's comments followed Patekar's death on October 8. The actress, who accused him of sexual harassment during the 2018 #MeToo movement, referred to him as “Evil Dead” in a social media video, prompting criticism from some people.
Dutta had alleged that Patekar harassed her during the filming of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss in 2008. Patekar denied the allegations. Mumbai Police filed a closure report in 2019, citing insufficient evidence, and a court dismissed the complaint in 2025 on limitation grounds, without ruling on the factual truth of the allegations.
Sandhya Mridul's own #MeToo experience
Mridul was also among the actors who spoke publicly during India's 2018 #MeToo movement. She accused actor Alok Nath of sexual harassment and attempted assault during a telefilm shoot, allegations he denied.
Her latest posts have renewed discussion about how survivors' accounts are treated when public figures die and tributes begin pouring in.