Nana Patekar Death: AICWA Strongly Condemns Tanushree Dutta's ‘Evil Dead’ Remark, Calls It 'Cheap Publicity'

"Maine suna hai, I have heard the news. I just… today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. Because I'm doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is Evil Dead. So I will share my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...", she said.