Nana Patekar Death: AICWA Strongly Condemns Tanushree Dutta's ‘Evil Dead’ Remark, Calls It 'Cheap Publicity'

Tanushree Dutta reacted to Nana Patekar's death by calling him 'evil dead'.
He opened up about the emotional trauma she went through after levelling #MeToo allegations against him.
AICWA has condemned her 'evil dead' remark on Nana's death.
On Thursday (October 8), when the entire entertainment industry and nation mourned the sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta shared a video on social media in which she used the phrase “evil dead” while referring to the news of Nana's death. While many supported Tanushree, she also faced criticism for being insensitive.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called out Tanushree for her choice of words, when the film industry is paying tribute to the National Award-winning actor.
AICWA criticises Tanushree Dutta’s remarks on late Nana Patekar
AICWA Founder and President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta issued a statement criticising Dutta’s reaction. The association said, "AICWA strongly condemns Tanushree Dutta's ‘Evil Dead’ remark on the passing of legend Nana Patekar". The film body also accused her of using the moment for "cheap publicity".
The association also cited Nana's contributions beyond acting, including his work with the Naam Foundation, which supports the families of distressed farmers. It also cited his service to the nation during the Kargil War and his Padma Shri achievement.
Questioning Dutta’s video, the association wrote, "At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words 'Evil Dead', is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it."
The association also said that Dutta's remark was against "basic humanity". The caption in the post read: "To use such words for a person after his death goes against basic humanity. Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone’s passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last. People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue."
What Tanushree Dutta said about Nana Patekar
Dutta, who accused Patekar of sexual harassment during India's MeToo movement, addressed the news of his death in a video without naming Nana directly and said she wanted to stay focused on a professional commitment. She said she was heading to Lucknow for an event.
"Maine suna hai, I have heard the news. I just… today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. Because I'm doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is Evil Dead. So I will share my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...", she said.
Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar’s #MeToo controversy
In 2018, Tanushree accused Nana of sexual harassment on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. It was the start of the MeToo movement in Bollywood.
Tanushree claimed she filed a complaint against him with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008, but no action was taken. She also filed an FIR against Nana, who denied the allegations.
In 2019, the case was closed due to insufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court officially dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.