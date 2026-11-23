His video received supportive messages from celebrities and fans. Singer-rapper Badshah responded with an encouraging message, writing, “To carry the blessings of god on your shoulders, god first gives you a burden to carry so that your shoulders prepare for what is to come. Thank god for this time, as crazy it might sound, but it’s the most beautiful gift you could ask for. The pressure is going to make sure that a diamond is produced. Trust me. We only crack to let the light come in. You’ve definitely got this.”