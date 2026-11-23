Zorawar Singh discusses losing his marriage, corporate job and home.
Badshah and several celebrities extend support after Zorawar's emotional video.
Zorawar and Kusha Kapila announced their separation in June 2023.
Content creator Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, former husband of Kusha Kapila, has returned to social media after keeping a low profile for some time. In an emotional video, he opened up about a difficult phase in his life, speaking about losing his marriage, corporate job and home. He also reflected on how these setbacks affected his mental health, confidence and sense of self.
Zorawar shared the video with the caption Hello losers, explaining that he had stepped away from social media while dealing with his mental health. He also revealed that he had been exploring business opportunities during this period and preferred to stay away from the camera.
Zorawar Singh Opens Up About Personal And Professional Setbacks
In the video, Zorawar read an entry from his personal journal, describing himself as a loser and recalling the things he had lost.
“I am confessing that I am a loser. Over the past few years, I have lost everything I deeply cared about. I lost maintaining a marriage, a corporate job; I lost the house that I built for myself,” he said.
He also spoke about losing his dignity and confidence, admitting that he no longer felt like the person he once was. Reflecting on his efforts to move forward, he said, “Fall six times, get up seven times.”
Recalling how difficult the period had become, he added, “And when I hit rock bottom I lost rock bottom as well.” He also mentioned taking better care of his health and losing weight as part of his efforts to rebuild his life.
Zorawar Singh Receives Support From Badshah
Zorawar revealed that being called a loser had affected him since childhood, when people at school used the word to describe him. However, he said he was now choosing to own it rather than let it define him.
“And today I am owning up to it, I am a loser. I am a loser who lost it all. But will still believe in himself and will keep punching the bout,” he said.
His video received supportive messages from celebrities and fans. Singer-rapper Badshah responded with an encouraging message, writing, “To carry the blessings of god on your shoulders, god first gives you a burden to carry so that your shoulders prepare for what is to come. Thank god for this time, as crazy it might sound, but it’s the most beautiful gift you could ask for. The pressure is going to make sure that a diamond is produced. Trust me. We only crack to let the light come in. You’ve definitely got this.”
Zorawar Singh And Kusha Kapila's Marriage
Zorawar and Kusha Kapila married in 2017 after dating for several years. In June 2023, the couple announced their separation through a joint statement on social media.