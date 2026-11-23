Ramayana continues its strong theatrical run, with the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer moving closer to the ₹1,000-crore mark in India. The film collected ₹35.60 crore net on Day 18, taking its domestic total to ₹942.75 crore. Its third weekend has added around ₹63 crore to the India tally, while the worldwide collection is now within reach of ₹1,700 crore.