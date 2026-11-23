Ramayana earns ₹35.60 crore net on Day 18 across 16,277 shows.
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film reaches ₹942.75 crore India net.
Ramayana worldwide gross collection climbs to ₹1,693.50 crore in 18 days.
Ramayana continues its strong theatrical run, with the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer moving closer to the ₹1,000-crore mark in India. The film collected ₹35.60 crore net on Day 18, taking its domestic total to ₹942.75 crore. Its third weekend has added around ₹63 crore to the India tally, while the worldwide collection is now within reach of ₹1,700 crore.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 18
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana earned ₹35.60 crore net across 16,277 shows on Day 18. The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor with ₹26.25 crore from 13,852 shows. Malayalam collected ₹3.40 crore, Kannada earned ₹2.50 crore, Tamil contributed ₹2.40 crore and Telugu added ₹1.05 crore.
The film's total India net collection has reached ₹942.75 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹1,126.50 crore. Overseas, it has earned ₹567 crore gross so far. This takes its worldwide gross collection to ₹1,693.50 crore, leaving it just short of the ₹1,700-crore milestone.
Although daily collections have begun to ease, the third-weekend jump indicates that the film continues to draw audiences. Its Hindi version remains the biggest contributor to the domestic total, with the dubbed versions adding to its overall business.
Ramayana's Opening And Box Office Journey
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana built considerable anticipation before its release, with advance bookings reportedly reaching ₹200 crore worldwide. The film opened in theatres on November 5, 2026, collecting ₹64.85 crore net in India on its first day. It went on to record strong collections during the festive period and crossed ₹500 crore in India during its first week.
What Outlook India Said About Ramayana
In its review, Outlook India acknowledged the film's visual scale, VFX and ambitious depiction of the epic. However, it noted that the spectacle often comes at the expense of emotional and philosophical depth, with the central relationship between Ram and Sita lacking sufficient development.
About Ramayana
The two-part adaptation stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while the ensemble includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Kajal Aggarwal. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the second instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.