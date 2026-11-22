The announcement clip of Kartik Aaryan's Kaaliya opens with a quiet scene in a small town, where a child asks his mom to tell him a bedtime story
The first clip of Kartik Aaryan's next movie, Kaaliya is out.
Details related to Kartik Aaryan's role in Kaaliya have not been revealed.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on November 22, 2026. The actor gave his fans a glimpse of the terrifying world in his next offering, Kaaliya. On his birthday, the actor dropped the first-look teaser of Kaaliya. On the occasion of his birthday, Kartik also launched his production banner, Dopamine Studios, whose maiden project is this monster thriller.
Dharma Productions backs Kaaliya, and the teaser shows a monster inspired by Indian mythology. The first clip of Kaaliya hints at the modern retelling of Lord Krishna's encounter with Kaaliya, a serpent demon.
Kartik Aaryan's Kaaliya's first look details
The announcement clip opens with a quiet scene in a small town, where a child asks his mom to tell him a bedtime story. She tells him the story of a fearsome demon named Kaaliya, who lived deep inside a sacred river and poisoned its waters. When Lord Krishna learned of it, he confronted the creature and drove the demon away.
Kaaliya's teaser takes a very frightening turn when the mother stops narrating the story, and the child keeps wondering what happened to the demon. The clip then shows a dog standing by the river, barking as if a monster is rising from beneath the water. Minutes later, a gigantic creature comes from the river and attacks the dog. The text on the video reads, ' ‘Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back.’
Kartik Aaryan's Kaaliya's release date
Details about Kartik Aaryan's role in Kaaliya have been kept under wraps. The film is set to release on May 5, 2028 and is being directed by Sandeep Modi. The makers are reimagining Lord Krishna's encounter with Kaaliya in a very contemporary setting. It is not clear if Kartik's character will also have a mythological reference.
For director Sandeep Modi, Kaaliya marks his first Hindi theatrical release, following his work on acclaimed series such as The Night Manager and Aarya. On the flip side, Kartik Aaryan will be seen collaborating with Karan Johar for the second time after Naagzilla.