Janmashtami 2024: Date, Time, And Significance Of The Hindu Festival

According to Hindu mythology, Krishna, as a deity, took an avatar to kill King Kansha and other demons and was born to bring peace and righteousness to the world. Lord Krishna, who was the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in the prison cell of the tyrannical King Kansa, who was also the brother of Devaki. Once he was happily announcing that his sister was pregnant and he was going to become an uncle, he was warned by a divine prophecy that her eighth child would be the cause of his death. Fearful of this prophecy, Kansa imprisoned Devaki and her husband, Vasudeva, killing all their newborns. Whoever was born in Devaki’s womb, Kansa was killed mercilessly. However, when their seventh child was born, the fetus mystically moved from Devaki's womb to Princess Rohini's.