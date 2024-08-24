Brand Studio

Janmashtami 2024: Date, Time, And Significance Of The Hindu Festival

Janmashtami is celebrated with the same fervor and zeal across India by Hindu communities worldwide. This year marks the 5251st birthday of Lord Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, Krishnashtami, or Srijayanti, is almost here and is going to be celebrated on August 26, 2024. Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada. The festival holds great significance in the hearts of millions of devotees. In the joy of Kanha’s birth, devotees observe fasts and wait for him for the whole day; after midnight, they break their fasts with rituals and seek his blessings. Janmashtami is celebrated with the same fervor and zeal across India by Hindu communities worldwide. This year marks the 5251st birthday of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami 2024 date and time

  • Janmashtami date: August 26, 2024 (Monday)

  • Nishita Puja time: August 27, 2024 (Tuesday) 12:01 AM to 12:45 AM

  • Ashtami Tithi begins: August 26, 2024, 3:39 AM

  • Ashtami Tithi ends: August 27, 2024, 2:19 AM

  • Rohini Nakshatra starts on August 26, 2024, at 3:55 PM.

  • Rohini Nakshatra ends on August 27, 2024, at 03:38 PM.

  • Parana Time: August 27, 2024, 12:11 a.m.–3:38 p.m.

  • Dahi Handi: August 27, 2024 (Tuesday).

History of Janmashtami

According to Hindu mythology, Krishna, as a deity, took an avatar to kill King Kansha and other demons and was born to bring peace and righteousness to the world. Lord Krishna, who was the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in the prison cell of the tyrannical King Kansa, who was also the brother of Devaki. Once he was happily announcing that his sister was pregnant and he was going to become an uncle, he was warned by a divine prophecy that her eighth child would be the cause of his death. Fearful of this prophecy, Kansa imprisoned Devaki and her husband, Vasudeva, killing all their newborns. Whoever was born in Devaki’s womb, Kansa was killed mercilessly. However, when their seventh child was born, the fetus mystically moved from Devaki's womb to Princess Rohini's.

When Lord Krishna was born, a series of miraculous events took place. Krishna was the eighth son of Devaki and Vasudeva. When Krishna was born, the entire palace fell into a profound sleep. The prison gates opened mysteriously, allowing Vasudev to flee with the kid. He led Krishna to Nand Baba and Yashodha's home in Vrindavan. Vasudev exchanged their kid for Krishna and returned with a baby girl in hand. The evil monarch attempted to kill the girl. However, she morphed into Durga and warned him of his impending doom. Thus, Krishna grew up in Vrindavan and eventually killed his uncle, Kansa.

Lord Krishna played a pivotal role as a friend to Draupadi and the best advisor to Arjuna during the Mahabharata, as mentioned in the religious Puranas. His life story, from his childhood pranks in Gokul to his pivotal role in the Mahabharata, has made Krishna one of the most beloved and influential figures in Hindu culture.

Significance of Janmashtami

Janmashtami, the birthday of Kanha, holds a significant place in the hearts of devotees. Krishna Janmashtami is not only a festival but a celebration of the divine birth of Lord Krishna, a celebration where right wins over evil. Krishna's birth is viewed as a spiritual metaphor for the advent of divine consciousness within the human soul, rather than simply a historical event. Lord Krishna’s teaching and his role as an advisor, friend, and king taught us how to live a life of virtue, commitment, and pursuit of a decent life. Mathura and Vrindavan are the epicentres of celebrating Janmashtami, but other parts of India like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and South India are also attractions during Janmashtami. Lord Krishna not only taught us the basics of life but also taught us how to enjoy our lives and embrace life changes.

Conclusion:

When Lord Krishna taught Arjuna “You have the right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions(Karma Karte Raho Fal Ki Chinta Mat Karo), this was a huge word, as we are stuck in a loop of getting something from whatever we do. We should adopt this in our lives. If you are demotivated, you must go through his teaching, and it will change your life in many ways. This Janmashtami not only celebrates Lord Krishna’s birth but also adopts his teachings into your life. Get influenced by his life and teaching. Enjoy your Janmashtami and celebrate the day with your family to make this festival more memorable.

Happy Janmashtami!

