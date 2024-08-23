Janmashtami Celebrations In Delhi: Five Temples To Visit

The ISKCON Temple in Delhi is a famous temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, and people throng the temple to celebrate Janmashtami. This temple known as Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi Mandir is at the East of Kailash The temple follows rituals of devotion such as musical concert, dance, drama and depicts Lord Krishna. One of the biggest attractions of the night is the midnight ‘Aarti’ which attracts thousands of people. The temple is decorated with flowers and lamps thus giving the best atmosphere for the festival as it represents joy and religions.