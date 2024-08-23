Brand Studio

Janmashtami Celebrations In Delhi: Five Temples To Visit

Below are five temples in Delhi where one can feel the spirit of devotion in Janmashtami festival.

Janmashtami Celebrations
The festival is a grand affair in Delhi and people throng to temples to pray, and be part of entertaining events. The city that has a prerogative of spiritual history itself holds some of the grandest Janmashtami festivities. Below are five temples in Delhi where one can feel the spirit of devotion in Janmashtami festival.

1. Akshardham Temple

Akshardham Temple
The Akshardham Temple, also known as Swaminarayan Akshardham, is a marvel of architecture and devotion. Located near the banks of the Yamuna River, this temple is renowned for its intricate carvings and expansive gardens. On Janmashtami, Akshardham Temple becomes a hub of festivities with devotional songs, dance performances, and a special Aarti at midnight to mark Lord Krishna's birth. The temple's light and sound show adds to the magical ambiance of the celebration, making it a must-visit during Janmashtami.

Location: Noida Mor, Pandav Nagar

Timing: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM

2. ISKCON Temple

ISKCON Temple
The ISKCON Temple in Delhi is a famous temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, and people throng the temple to celebrate Janmashtami. This temple known as Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi Mandir is at the East of Kailash The temple follows rituals of devotion such as musical concert, dance, drama and depicts Lord Krishna. One of the biggest attractions of the night is the midnight ‘Aarti’ which attracts thousands of people. The temple is decorated with flowers and lamps thus giving the best atmosphere for the festival as it represents joy and religions.

Location: Hare Krishna Hill, East of Kailash

Timing: 4:30 AM - 1:00 PM and  4:30 PM - 08:30 PM

3. Birla Mandir

Birla Mandir
Also known as Laxminarayan Temple, Birla Mandir is one of Delhi's most famous temples and a significant center for Janmashtami festivities. Situated near Connaught Place, this temple is known for its grand celebrations that include special prayers, bhajans, and cultural performances. The temple's beautifully decorated idols and the festive ambiance make it a popular spot for devotees looking to experience the spiritual essence of Janmashtami.

Location: Mandir Marg, Connaught Place

Timing: 4:30 AM - 1:30 PM and  2:30 PM - 09:00 PM

4. Gauri Shankar Temple

Gauri Shankar Temple
One of the most ancient and popular temples in the city is Gauri Shankar Temple, which is situated close to the Red Fort in the heart of Old Delhi. In addition to being dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple also features a shrine to Lord Krishna, where every Janmashtami, special prayers and ceremonies are carried out. The colorful local festivities and the simple beauty of the temple provide a really unique Janmashtami experience in Delhi. Chandni Chowk's winding lanes come alive with religious music and processions, creating an unforgettable experience.

Location: Chandni Chowk

Timing: 4:30 AM - 12:30 PM and  4:30 PM - 08:00 PM

5. Chhatarpur Temple

Chhatarpur Temple
The Chhatarpur Temple, dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, is one of the largest temple complexes in India. Located in South Delhi, the temple also has a shrine dedicated to Lord Krishna. On Janmashtami, the temple is beautifully decorated, and special rituals are conducted to honor the birth of Lord Krishna. The temple's sprawling complex and serene ambiance make it a perfect place for those seeking a peaceful yet spiritually uplifting Janmashtami experience.

Location: Chhatarpur, South Delhi

Timing: 06:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Delhi presents a diverse array of Janmashtami celebrations, with every temple offering a special means of establishing a spiritual connection. These five temples provide the ideal atmosphere for commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, whether you're looking for the majesty of Akshardham, the religious passion of ISKCON, or the historic charm of Gauri Shankar Temple. In addition to taking in the colorful celebrations, visiting these temples will provide you a profound sense of spiritual fulfillment that comes with Janmashtami.

